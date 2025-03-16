Kids stressed during exam time? Detailed guide for parents on how to calm them down

Stress is a common challenge that can upset mental wellbeing. One may think only adults suffer from stress as they try to juggle work-life balance, but let's not forget that kids also navigate a complex world. They are less experienced and hence find it even more harrowing. With collective efforts, parents can help manage their children's stress and and also teach them how to do so.(Shutterstock)

Parents need to support children in coping with stressful situations. Stress is obvious in life, but how one deals with it makes a difference. Adults develop better stress management skills with emotional growth over time, but for kids, it's still novel and can feel overwhelming.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Poddar, Global Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing at Roundglass Living, a holistic wellbeing app, shared a comprehensive strategy for parents on how to support their kids when they are stressed.

Techniques to calm down

Prakriti mentioned that stress isn't just mental but also affects the body. This is why stress needs to be regulated through sensory hacks.

Prakriti shared these techniques:

Cold exposure: Splash cold water on the face or hold an ice cube for an instant reset.

Splash cold water on the face or hold an ice cube for an instant reset. Movement hacks: Jumping jacks, spinning, and somatic shaking all help break up stress and trigger the body to release endorphins.

Jumping jacks, spinning, and somatic shaking all help break up stress and trigger the body to release endorphins. Deep sighing: Long exhales activate a calm response.

Long exhales activate a calm response. Humming or chanting: Controlled breathing, meditative focus, and physical vibrations soothe the vagus nerve.

Controlled breathing, meditative focus, and physical vibrations soothe the vagus nerve. One-minute resets: Solutions can be small. Micro mindfulness techniques, like finger counting breath, can help at the moment.

Solutions can be small. Micro mindfulness techniques, like finger counting breath, can help at the moment. Self-talk: Help kids choose their own positive, grounding mantra to repeat to themselves. For instance, “I care about doing well, and that’s a strength.”

Help kids choose their own positive, grounding mantra to repeat to themselves. For instance, “I care about doing well, and that’s a strength.” Playlists: Certain sounds and music have a scientifically proven ability to regulate the nervous system, for example, binaural beats, brown noise, or nature sounds.

Memory and learning techniques for students

Everybody learns differently, and education can be a major stressor if a child hasn’t discovered an effective way to process and remember information.(Shutterstock)

Exam preparation is one of the major sources of stress for students. They suffer from anxiety and intense stress during examinations. A lot of factors add to this stress, like pressure to perform well, cover the big syllabus, and write the exam in the hall. The inability to recall the learned material is another reason for stress. Children may forget, feeling more stressed. Lack of proper sleep also causes their minds to black out.

All these can be tackled by ensuring students follow the right learning memory for optimal retention and recall. Prakriti shared these techniques for students:

Retrieval practice

This one is simple. The act of remembering something strengthens that memory by reinforcing the neural connections holding it there. This makes it easier for children to recall that memory in the future. A good example of this is asking what children learned in school that day. When you ask, you help them retain those lessons better.

Concept mapping

This tool is especially powerful for visual learners. By putting concepts into space—on a whiteboard, for example—visual learners have a much easier time learning new concepts and the relationships between them. Some children benefit from a mental version of this technique, too. By imagining themselves “storing” information on the imaginary shelves of the library in their minds, children can return to that same shelf to easily access the information.

The protégé effect

This effect boils down to “Teaching is learning, too.” It proposes that when students explain their study material to others, it reinforces their understanding of course material, which helps them remember it for longer. It doesn’t matter if they’re teaching parents or other children; it is effective either way.

Lexicographical and mnemonic learning

Writing things down and using mnemonic strategies, acronyms, chunking (or grouping), and rhymes can build up your working memory. Acronyms can be used as cues to remember complex formulas, chunking or grouping smaller numbers can help you remember a larger number, and using rhyming words and repetition enables children to recall longer poems, stories, etc.

Healthy snacks during exam time

Good food boosts mood.(Shutterstock)

Stress is an intense feeling, so sometimes students may indulge in binge eating unhealthy snacks. It’s important to be mindful of eating habits during this time. Prakriti mentioned that the brain is the body’s top energy consumer—a caloric bonfire that uses up to 25 percent of the energy from the food we eat. This means that what we feed our children directly affects their focus, memory, and energy levels. Put another way: food equals mood. The right snacks can be game-changers, helping children absorb and retain information more effectively during study sessions.

Prakriti suggested these nutritious snack options:

1. Fresh fruits: Berries, apples, and bananas for a quick yet steady energy boost.

2. Berries: Packed with antioxidants that support memory and brain function.

3. Nuts: Walnuts, almonds, or pumpkin seeds for healthy fats that enhance concentration.

4. Protein Sources:

Greek yogurt with a drizzle of honey

A boiled egg

Chickpea hummus with carrot sticks

5. Hydration:

Drink plenty of water

Herbal teas or coconut water as a flavorful natural alternative

What to do if your child is panicking?

During stressful times, a child can have a panic attack. Prakriti explained that panic attacks are episodes of intense fear or apprehension where a person feels as if they are choking, experiencing a heart attack, or even dying. The cause is the sympathetic nervous system’s alarm bells are blaring.

Prakriti shared some tips to help your child when they are panicking:

Recognize the symptoms: Sweating, a racing heartbeat, and shortness of breath.

Sweating, a racing heartbeat, and shortness of breath. Deep breathing : Help them take long, deep breaths. (Watch this video to understand how best to use deep breathing for instant relaxation.)

: Help them take long, deep breaths. (Watch this video to understand how best to use deep breathing for instant relaxation.) 3-2-1 technique:

Observe three things they can see. Observe two things they can touch. Observe one thing they can smell.

(This sensory mapping helps shift the brain from the emotional centre back to the present moment.)

Mindset shift: Treat these moments not as crises but as opportunities to build up the emotional resilience of your child.

General healthy lifestyle habits to teach kids

In conclusion, stress can be managed over time with the help of proper habits that parents should teach their kids. Prakriti listed some of them:

Healthy diet: Eating nutritious, balanced meals.

Eating nutritious, balanced meals. Active lifestyle: Engaging in regular physical activity.

Engaging in regular physical activity. Strong social bonds: Building and maintaining meaningful relationships.

Building and maintaining meaningful relationships. Moderating screen time: Using digital devices mindfully and setting limits.

Using digital devices mindfully and setting limits. Adequate rest: Ensuring proper sleep and relaxation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.