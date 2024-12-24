Lazy to wash legs in shower? Expert says you can skip leg day, but not this...

Everyone has something to say on the internet—sometimes agreeing, sometimes disagreeing, and occasionally locking horns. The overload of opinions on social media is bound to influence our behaviour, even in the simplest and most bizarre cases. Anonymity often sheds inhibitions, leading to heated arguments over seemingly trivial topics, such as how one should wash their legs in shower. The soap foam trickling down the legs in the shower seems like an easy way to wash it instead of bending down. (Shutterstock)

Yes, social media back in 2019 saw debates about the ‘right way’ to shower—whether one should specifically dedicate time to washing their legs under the shower or let the soap foam trickle down from the upper body to do the job. Dr. Divya Shokeen weighed in on this topic during an episode of HuffPost’s podcast “Am I Doing It Wrong?”

To wash legs or not?

Washing the legs depends on the situation and there’s no blanket yes or no as the debate’s dichotomy. Dr Shokeen revealed a surprising insight regarding washing legs. She said on the podcast, “I don’t think you do [need to wash them]. Unless you’re, like, aggressively sweating and you just biked 20 miles. Then, yes, please wash your legs.”

According to Dr Shokeen, our legs are often covered by pants or other clothing, which shields them from dirt and grime. Unlike areas such as the armpits or crotch, “hot spots” where sweat and bacteria thrive, legs don’t require frequent washing.

“I think water dripping down or soap dripping down [your legs] is okay [for cleansing],” she explained. In fact, she noted that manually washing your legs might do more harm than good. Over-cleansing can lead to dry or irritated skin, especially if done aggressively or too often.

When to wash legs then?

When legs are dirty then can wash legs. (Shutterstock)

While skipping a scrub is generally fine, Dr Shokeen emphasised that we should wash our legs if they’re visibly dirty or if we’ve been involved in activities like swimming in a lake. Otherwise, letting the soap and water cascade down to your legs is sufficient.

Instead of focusing too much on your legs, Dr Shokeen advised spending more time on high-maintenance areas like armpits and the groin. As mentioned earlier, these are ‘hotspots’ for germs and require more attention. “Those need at least a minute to allow [your cleanser] to work,” she said. She suggested lathering the cleanser on these areas and letting it sit while cleansing other parts of body, giving it time.

This suggests that more than legs, one should focus on armpits and groins. Don't get sidetracked with the indecision on whether to wash legs or not when not washing armpit and groin can turn out to be more dangerous.

