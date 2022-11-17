Lifestyle changes that a diabetic can make to avoid or lessen diabetes effect

Diabetes, like other rising chronic conditions in the country, has gained a lot of attention this year since earlier, the youth was considered a shocking age group to catch the disease but these days it is also among the vulnerable crowd. Often misunderstood as a “sugary disease,” health experts insist on avoiding self-medication and making some lifestyle changes that can make it easy for diabetics of any age group.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashutosh Goyal, Consultant, Endocrinology at Paras Hospitals in Gurugram, echoed that diabetes has been a growing concern in the country and listed a few changes in routine that a diabetic can make to avoid or lessen the complications:

● Regular checkup is a must. There might be a stage wherein you may need to change the medications. Over-the-counter pills can do more harm than advantage. Ensure you keep a track of your checkups and create a file that has all the records for your doctor to analyse them every time you visit.

● Eat healthy! Yes, it means giving up lot of things that you devour; especially street food, junk, adulterated items, desserts, and carbonated drinks. This does not mean you go for the sugar-free option as these have the high amount of chemical substances to make your beverage delicious. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables, seeds, dairy products, and whole grains, and drink as much water as you can. Hydration is of utmost importance.

● Workouts are a must! You don’t have to join a gym or be really harsh on yourself. There are innumerable options to shed the extra kilos.You can take a walk at dusk and during dawn. Give it 30 mins and be consistent for the body to show noticeable changes.

● Stress management is the key. Diabetes often is linked to other conditions like cardiovascular defects, stroke, CKD, nerve damage, foot problems and infections. A lot of things shoot up and ruin the condition when you stress a lot. Try meditating and maintaining your stress levels to keep things in control.

● Keep alcohol and smoking at bay. Avoiding beer, wine or any liquor can help regulate your blood-sugar levels drastically. Also, smoking can increase the risk of catching other chronic conditions while you are a diabetic. Make healthy choices and eradicate even the minutest consumption of these substances.

According to World Health Organization, Diabetes is a growing challenge in India with approximately 8.7% population suffering from the condition in the age group 20-70. Urbanization, a sedentary lifestyle, harmful substances and unhealthy choices of food, are highly responsible for diabetes in people.

There is also a substantial amount of research proving that air and water contamination is responsible for a lot of chronic conditions and diabetes is one of them. Take utter care of your health. Be it junk, seldom drinking, or turning a blind eye to workout for a few hours of sleep; nothing is worth the long-term effects of severe diseases.