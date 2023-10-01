Our lungs play an important role in our overall health and our lifestyle choices affect their health for the rest of our life. Maintaining healthy lungs throughout life is vital for overall well-being and health experts reveal that there are several lifestyle choices which can significantly contribute to lung health. Lifestyle choices that contribute to healthy lungs throughout life (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr SK Chabra, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine at Primus Superspeciality Hospital in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, recommended -

1. Avoid Smoking: The most crucial step is to never start smoking and to quit if you do. Smoking is the leading cause of lung diseases, including lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

2. Limit Exposure to Pollutants: Minimise exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants, such as secondhand smoke, industrial fumes and allergens. Use air purifiers and ensure good ventilation in your home.

3. Regular Exercise: Engage in regular physical activity to improve lung capacity and efficiency. Aerobic exercises like jogging, swimming and cycling can strengthen respiratory muscles.

4. Balanced Diet: Eat a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients support lung function and reduce inflammation. Include fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

5. Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration helps maintain the mucus lining in your airways, which acts as a protective barrier.

6. Practice Breathing Exercises: Techniques like deep breathing and yoga can enhance lung function and reduce stress.

7. Stay Up-to-Date on Vaccinations: Ensure you're vaccinated against preventable respiratory infections, like influenza and pneumonia.

8. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol can harm lung function, so consume it in moderation.

9. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can impact lung health, so employ stress-reduction methods like meditation or hobbies.

HP Bharathi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Jindal Naturecure Insitute, echoed, “One of the most important things you can do to keep your lungs healthy is to quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke. Smoking is the number one cause of lung disease. Another important thing to do is to avoid indoor air pollution. Use air purifiers to keep your home clean and stay inside when the air quality is bad. Exercise, such as running and swimming, make your lungs strong and efficient. Eating a healthy diet rich in fruit and vegetables provides essential nutrients and antioxidants that help keep your lungs healthy.”

He added, “Keeping your body hydrated helps your respiratory tract stay moist, which helps in clearing mucus. Good respiratory hygiene, avoiding respiratory irritants in the workplace, maintaining a healthy weight and getting vaccinated against diseases such as flu and pneumonia, are all good ways to keep your lungs healthy for life. Learn how to breathe diaphragmatically and to manage stress. Stay up to date on respiratory health trends and have regular checkups to catch any potential problems early. These lifestyle choices will help you enjoy good lungs for life.”

By making these lifestyle choices, you can significantly contribute to healthy lungs that serve you well throughout your life.

