Love to wear heels? Beware, your spine, joints and muscles may be at risk; Orthopedician suggests alternatives

High heels are the go-to footwear choice for exuding a fierce, glamorous look with confidence. From adding height to enhancing style, they remain a killer fashion staple that can make any outfit look snatched. But looks like it may actually be 'killing' you.

Regardless of the aching pain you experience when wearing heels, many endure the discomfort with the mantra ‘beauty is pain.’ But are the few inches really worth it? Regularly wearing heels puts strain on your spine, potentially leading to long-term health consequences.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashis Acharya, senior consultant orthopaedics and sports medicine unit, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, shared a comprehensive guide to the health consequences of high heels. They include common health problems that arise and alternatives to mitigate the problem.

Health problems

Here are the health issues as shared by Dr Acharya:

How high heels affect your spine?

High heels change your body's natural alignment.

High heels change your body's natural alignment. Under normal circumstances, your spine has a subtle S-shape that distributes body weight evenly across the spine. However, when you put on high heels, your centre of gravity shifts. In order to stay balanced, your lower back arches more than it normally would, placing additional stress on the lumbar spine.

Eventually, this abnormal posture causes muscle tension, stiffness, and even chronic lower back pain. Others also develop pain in the upper back and the neck as the body tries to adapt to the new posture.

How high heels affect joints and muscles?

Calf muscles hurt.(Shutterstock)

The effect of high heels doesn't stop with the spine. The knees and hips are also affected by the change in posture. Because high heels redistribute the weight on the body, they put the knees under added stress that can increase the risk of joint pain or even early osteoarthritis.

Calf muscles also become contracted with prolonged wear, lose their flexibility and become stiff. In some cases, people who wear high heels on a regular basis may also feel pain in walking in flat shoes as their muscles are adapted to the elevated heel position.

Wearing heels continuously can lead to sciatica, arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, sprained ankle, and can also lead to pain in the lower back, knee and foot.

Should you skip wearing high heels then?

It sounds scary, right? How high heels affect your spine, joints and muscles as you turn a blind eye to beauty is the pain mantra. But should you skip wearing them altogether? Maybe you don't have to, but only with necessary precautions. With the right balance and approach, you can occasionally enjoy heels without exerting on your spine and joints.

Dr Acharya shared these precautions:

Avoid wearing for a long time: Occasional wear of heels rather than regular wear may prevent long-term damage.

Occasional wear of heels rather than regular wear may prevent long-term damage. Opt for lower heels: Shoes with heels below 2 inches are friendlier to the spine.

Shoes with heels below 2 inches are friendlier to the spine. Stretch regularly: Regular stretching of the hamstrings, lower back, and calf muscles can reverse muscle tightness.

Regular stretching of the hamstrings, lower back, and calf muscles can reverse muscle tightness. Use supportive insoles: Supportive insoles can distribute the pressure more evenly and ease the strain.

Supportive insoles can distribute the pressure more evenly and ease the strain. Alternate with flats: Giving your feet a rest can prevent muscle imbalances and postural issues.

In the end, Dr Acharya shared a caveat that anyone experiencing the negative health effects of high heels for a long time may need treatment or might require surgery. If pain occurs, it is always best to visit an orthopaedic specialist. Furthermore, he cleared the air and revealed that high heels do not necessarily destroy your spine but can lead to back pain and joint problems in the long term. The only solution is to be mindful of the duration and frequency of wearing high heels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.