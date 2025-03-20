Are you wearing it right? Follow these tips to choose the right shoes for better spine health

The shoes we wear have a direct impact on our feet and also our spine health. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Lakshay Bhaktiani, head of physiotherapy, PSRI Hospital said, “Your shoes have a considerably greater impact on your spine and back discomfort than you may have previously realized. The appropriate shoe may assist support the entire body, but the incorrect shoe might cause pain and suffering.” Also read | Are your shoes ruining your feet? Top surgeon reveals the best fixes for bunion The right kind of shoes help in providing sufficient support to the entire body and also help in absorbing shock while performing physical activities such as walking, jogging or running. (Shutterstock)

The right kind of shoes help in providing sufficient support to the entire body and also help in absorbing shock while performing physical activities such as walking, jogging or running. Wearing the right shoes also help in maintaining good spine health and reducing the risk of back discomfort and pain.

Dr. Lakshay Bhaktiani further shared tips on how to choose the right shoes for better spine health:

High heels:

When you put high heels on, your posture alters immediately. When wearing heels, many individuals unconsciously pull their lower back forward. This causes lower back pain and stiffness. Also read | Are your shoes to blame? Doctor explains the link between footwear and bunion pain

Wearing high heels can alter your posture.(Shutterstock)

Flip flops:

Flip flops flatten your foot and cause your stride to shorten, making it unnatural. This also causes pain and stiffness around the spine. While the correct shoes may not be the trendiest, they are ultimately worth it.

Choosing the right shoe:

While the correct shoes may not be the trendiest, they are ultimately worth it. it's crucial to choose a shoe that fits properly and has adequate cushioning to protect your feet and spine from any kind of strain on the front part. Also read | Should you stop wearing shoes indoors or not walk barefoot at home? Here's what's healthy for your feet

Avoid tight shoes:

Shoes that are extra ordinarily tight will put extra strain on your feet, so make sure to buy ones that fit properly and allow your toes to move freely.

Avoid shoes that irritate your feet:

Shoes, sneakers, and other footwear should feel comfortable and not pinch or irritate any portion of your foot, even if they are new. Spend some time walking around in the shoes you're trying on, paying attention to how they feel. Remember, choosing the right shoes can go a long way to prevent future spinal issues in future. Also read | Are your running shoes responsible for injuries? Study sheds light

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.