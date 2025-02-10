Are your shoes to blame? Doctor explains the link between footwear and bunion pain

Bunions refer to the gradual development of bone leding to lumps on the outer side of the big toe. This makes walking challenging, and are painful in nature. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashis Acharya, senior consultant, orthopaedics and sports medicine unit, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi explained bunions. “A bunion is an outgrowth of bone that occurs when the big toe's joint at the foot moves out of position. When this happens, it results in swelling, inflammation, and pain, especially when you wear tight or unsupported shoes. The longer these bunions are left untreated, the more they can impact a person's ability to move and partake in everyday activities,” he said. Also read | Are your shoes ruining your feet? Top surgeon reveals the best fixes for bunion “A bunion is an outgrowth of bone that occurs when the big toe's joint at the foot moves out of position," said Dr Ashis Acharya.(Shutterstock)

Can shoes trigger bunion pain?

Dr Ashis Acharya added, “Certain types of footwear can exacerbate bunion pain.”

Narrow toe boxes push the toes together and drive the big toe out of alignment.

High heels put much more pressure on the forefoot and therefore increase stress on the bunion.

Flats without support can lead to balancing on the toes thus furthering the symptoms of the condition.

When to see a doctor?

"If your pain, swelling, or limping doesn't go away, it may be time to see an orthopaedician. If not, an early intervention can keep it from progressing and reduce pain," added Dr Ashis Acharya.

Making the right footwear choices can alleviate bunion pain.(Shutterstock)

Managing and avoiding bunion pain:

Footwear choices: “Wear shoes with wide-toe boxes to decrease squeezing. Opt for low-heeled shoes (less than 2 inches) to reduce forefoot loading effectively. Choose shoes with cushioning and arch support for stability,” explained Dr Ashis Acharya.

At-home strategies: Use bunion pads or toe spacers to ease pressure. Perform regular toe and foot stretches to maintain flexibility. Alternate between supportive and casual shoes to avoid strain.

Medical interventions:

“If lifestyle changes and footwear adjustments don’t relieve the pain, an orthopaedician can recommend options such as custom orthotics or, in severe cases, surgical correction. By prioritizing supportive footwear and adopting preventive measures, you can manage bunion pain effectively and keep your feet healthy. Sometimes, the right pair of shoes can make all the difference,” emphasised Dr Ashis Acharya.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.