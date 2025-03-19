Are you sleeping on the wrong side? These sleeping mistakes can affect your spine

Poor posture can lead to back discomfort, further leading to postural errors. However, when we sleep, if we lie down in the wrong position for a prolonged period of time, it can affect the spine. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Lakshay Bhaktiani, head of physiotherapy, PSRI Hospital said, “If you wake up in agony or discover that your discomfort worsens in the morning, your sleeping posture might be the cause.” The physiotherapist further revealed here’s what we are doing wrong while sleeping. Also read | Best sleeping positions to wake up pain-free Is your sleeping posture affecting your spine?(Shutterstock)

Sleeping mistakes that can affect spine:

Worst posture to sleep:

The worst sleeping posture for your spine is lying on your stomach. It flattens your spine's curvature and causes your back to flex abnormally, resulting in further tension. Stomach sleeping makes it harder to keep a neutral spine, throwing it out of position during the night. Instead of relaxing, the structures that support your spine become stiff and strained.

Insufficient spine-neck alignment:

Your sleeping posture is also affected by the pillow you use. Using a supportive cushion keeps your neck (cervical spine) in proper alignment and relieves pressure points. If you sleep on an unsupportive pillow or use a stack of pillows, you're disrupting your spine-neck alignment, which can lead to neck and back pain.

Unsupportive mattress:

A mattress without proper spine support puts additional strain on spinal tissues. Medium firm mattresses are best for back sleepers, whereas extra softness cushions the shoulders and hips if you sleep on your side. Also read | What is the best position to sleep in with high blood pressure? Doctors answer

Sleeping on your stomach can affect spine and cause tension.(Shutterstock)

Best sleeping positions for spinal health:

Back sleeping:

Sleeping on your back is the best posture for spine health, especially if you're experiencing back discomfort. Lying flat keeps your spine in a neutral position and distributes weight evenly. Some patients with lower back pain may require an extra cushion beneath their knees to relieve strain and tension on the lower back muscles.

Side sleeping:

If you are unable to sleep on your back, the next best choice is to sleep on your side — but remember to extend your legs to maintain a neutral spine. Select a supporting cushion to avoid straining your neck in this posture. If you have a spine disease, it is even more crucial to practice spine-friendly sleeping habits. Also read | Struggling to fall asleep no matter what? Try this simple 15 minute psychological trick to sleep better

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.