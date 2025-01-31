Struggling to fall asleep no matter what? Try this simple 15 minute psychological trick to sleep better

Struggling to fall asleep no matter how many sheep you count? You're not alone, but a simple psychological trick might be the secret to getting better rest. Dr. William Lu, a GP and Medical Director at Dreem Health, tells The New York Post that 'stimulus control' could be the key to reset your sleep routine. Dr. Lu reveals techniques to improve sleep with pillow and bed control. (Unsplash)

However, you may need to step away from your cosy bed for a bit to make it work. If restless nights have been keeping you up, this expert-backed technique might be just what you need to finally drift off peacefully. (Also read: Screens before bed ruining your teens sleep? This new research might just change your mind )

The connection between your bed and sleep quality

Dr. Lu explains that breaking the connection between your bed and wakefulness is crucial. "I always advise patients to get out of bed if they are struggling to sleep. This technique in cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia is called stimulus control," he said.

To combat insomnia, Dr. Lu recommends stimulus control, which involves getting out of bed when struggling to sleep.(Pexels)

While some experts suggest lying on the floor, Lu reassures that simply sitting on a couch or a comfortable chair works just as well. "The reasoning for getting out of bed is to reduce our association of being in bed with being awake. For more acute or short-term insomnia, this practice clears your mind," he explained.

Dr. Lu emphasises that stimulus control helps reinforce the bed as a cue for sleep rather than wakefulness. One way to apply this technique is by only getting into bed when you feel intensely sleepy. Experts highlight the importance of distinguishing between fatigue—feeling low on energy—and sleepiness, which is the physical struggle to stay awake. If you're tired but wired, it's best to stay out of bed.

Role of right pillow and position in sleep

While restlessness can make the bed feel like a trigger for wakefulness, the wrong pillow can also affect sleep quality. "Musculoskeletal discomfort can absolutely interfere with your sleep. If you notice that your neck is flexing or extending in weird directions, that can be a good sign that the pillow is not right for you," Lu says.

Dr. Lu advises that sleep position affects pillow choice.(Freepik )

Dr. Lu explains that your typical sleep position plays a key role in selecting the right pillow. "In general, if you sleep on your back, a flatter pillow is recommended to limit neck flexion. If you sleep on your side, a higher pillow provides better neck support," he says. While finding the perfect pillow may take some trial and error, Lu suggests opting for options with good return policies to test what feels most comfortable.

Dr. Lu previously shared an interesting technique called paradoxical intention, which may seem counterintuitive but can help you fall asleep. He explains, "Sleep should come naturally. Listen to your body and recognise the signs of sleepiness. The harder you try to sleep, the more challenging it becomes." By resisting the urge to force sleep, you may find that relaxation and restfulness naturally follow.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.