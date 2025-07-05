What causes a heart attack? Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene explains what happens when there are no symptoms

Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, is a cardiothoracic surgeon who keeps sharing important information related to health on his Instagram profile. From heart health to diabetes, Dr Nene’s Instagram insights cover the most essential aspects of the current health concerns. Also read | Cardiac surgeon reveals why silent heart attacks are a risk for even young and fit Indians: Causes to prevention tips Dr Shriram Nene spoke about the main causes of heart attacks.(Pexels)

Recently, Dr Nene appeared as a guest on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, The Ranveer Show, where he spoke about the main causes of heart attacks. “Dr Shriram Nene explains the 3 major artery blockages that lead to a heart attack. Understanding the causes behind heart attacks is crucial for prevention,” Ranveer wrote, sharing a short glimpse of the podcast on his Instagram page on July 1.

What happens when a person has a heart attack?

Answering this, Dr Nene said, “What happens is that there may be a blockage in one of the 3 main arteries or in the left main artery, which doesn't allow blood to flow to the part of the muscle and all the tissues involved. When that happens, that muscle or that area, basically, will stop working. That's when you have the chest pain radiating to your arm, the shortness of breath, the sweaty nose, the palpitations.” Also read | Stress and heart attacks: Doctor explains how they are interconnected; shares tips to handle stress

Why do patients faint during a heart attack?

Dr Nene mentioned that, surprisingly, in 20 percent of heart attack patients, there are no symptoms at all. “And in the case where people have no symptoms at all, they collapse. They can have a cardiac arrest, or they can faint, or they can just not feel good. So, you have no blood flow to the brain, right? So, you have a syncopal episode potentially, or your heart is not pumping at all with a very fast heart rhythm. And none of that blood is going to the rest of the body,” Dr Nene explained

What are silent heart attacks?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant and cardiovascular and aortic surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha, New Delhi, said, “Unlike the dramatic chest-clutching scenes we generally associate with heart attacks, a silent heart attack can occur with little or no noticeable indications. Medically known as a 'silent myocardial infarction' — it damages the heart muscle just like a regular heart attack, but goes overlooked, often until much later.” Also read | Cardiologist shares most dangerous food habits that could silently increase your risk of heart attack: ‘Eat more fibre’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.