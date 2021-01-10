Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness, check benefits here

An excited pup, a sunny field and smell of holiday in the air are a perfect recipe to unwind and Madhuri Dixit Nene had it all as she cycled her way to World Laughter Day. Treating fans to a glimpse of her holiday fun, Madhuri shared an adorable video of cycling alongside her dog and those are all the weekend vibes we need to be happy.

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri shared a video featuring her in a bright red tee, a pair of cream trousers, a black hat and a pair of comfortable slippers as she sat on a bicycle and pedaled her way to glory. To amp up the cuteness factor of the video, a doggo is seen happily running alongside her in the sunny field, matching in a red collar.

Cycling her way her way to cardiovascular fitness, Madhuri captioned the video, “Wherever you go, I'll follow What are you guys doing this weekend? Let me know in the comments #WeekendVibes #HappyWeekend (sic).”

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter