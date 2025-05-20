Man credits 'brutal discipline' for impressive transformation in just 75 days: 2 workouts a day to strict no booze diet

Jamin Currie keeps sharing insights into his weight loss journey on his Instagram account, Jamin Goes Ghost. In an April 21 post, he shared a before and after weight loss photo as well as a video of himself and spoke about how 'just 75 days of brutal discipline' changed his life and helped him tone his body. Also read | Hansal Mehta reveals secret to 10 kg weight loss: Mounjaro, intermittent fasting, high-protein meals and less alcohol Jamin Currie has given a glimpse of his drastic weight loss in an Instagram post. (Instagram/ Jamin Currie)

'Just 75 days of brutal discipline'

Jamin in his post titled 'PoV: You go ghost for 75 days and do 75 hard', said: “No fluff. No filler. Just 75 days of brutal discipline — and your entire life starts to shift. My last 75 Hard post blew up. Naturally, the questions rolled in: what workouts did you do, and what diet were you on?”

He explained why he was sharing his weight loss journey on social media: “So here’s the truth. I’m not a coach. I’m not selling anything. I don’t even want to be in the fitness space — I just like writing. I post for 2 reasons: to stay accountable and to sharpen my short-form game. But I only started this because I saw a friend document it. That reel changed my year. So this is me paying it forward.”

How he lost weight

Here’s the breakdown of Jamin's fitness routine, which he shared on Instagram by writing: “No fluff. No pitch. Just what worked.”

⦿ 2 workouts/day (1 outdoors, 45 mins min)

⦿ Follow a diet — no cheats, no booze

⦿ 4 litre water

⦿ 10 pages non-fiction

⦿ Progress photo daily

⦿ Miss a task? Restart from day 1

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.