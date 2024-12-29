Man who shed 50 kg in 1 year reveals 'diet you have never heard of' helped his drastic weight loss

Nick Geoppo, a US man who lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg) in 2019, is on a 'mission to help others develop self-belief through achieving and sustaining a healthy body weight'. He is also spreading the message that diets and quick fixes don't work when it comes to sustainable weight loss. Also read | Man shed 20 kg without a strict diet with these '5 golden rules for quick weight loss' Nick Geoppo keeps sharing insight into his weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)

In a recent Instagram post, he revealed the weight loss diets he tried and why they all failed to help him get in shape; in fact, he said these diets can actually cause weight gain as well as lead to mental health issues and disordered eating behaviours.

'I tried every diet you have ever heard of'

Nick said, “How I lost 110 pounds on a diet you've never heard of... In 2019, I lost 110 pounds. But from 2013-2019, I tried every diet you have ever heard of: low carb, keto, 'if it fits your macros', counting every calorie in MyFitnessPal (app), intermittent fasting, one meal a day (OMAD), cleanses, and chicken-rice-broccoli. I always lost some weight, but I always gained the weight back. Because all of these diets f***ing suck. They require you to live in restriction and to think about food all of the time. I didn't just want to lose weight, I wanted freedom from food.”

Nick then said, “I knew I had to teach myself the thing that no diet and no coach had ever taught me: balance. So I wrote down simple rules.”

Here they are:

1. I addressed my relationship with food.

2. I addressed the things that made me fat in the first place.

3. I addressed my relationship with myself.

4. I changed who I was as a person.

5. I worked on my mindset: no 'diet' is going to result in permanent weight loss if you don't work on your mindset.

Nick's ultimate weight loss diet

Nick concluded, “I lost 110 pounds in a year and have kept the weight off for almost 6 years. I built a system that actually works, and I called it the 'common sense diet'. It is the anti-diet — the diet that ends all diets.”

Forget restrictive fads and quick fixes — Nick says this diet combines practical habits, balanced eating, and mindful choices to create lasting results. According to Nick, it’s about redefining your relationship with food and reclaiming your life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.