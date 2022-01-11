Mandira Bedi raises fitness goals, flaunts ripped calf muscles at plank session

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mandira Bedi flaunting ripped calf muscles during plank session is all the fitness inspo we need to brush aside Tuesday blues | Check out the health benefits of the exercise inside
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 05:13 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

With gyms closed in several states across India amid the spread of Covid-19's Omicron variant, one doesn't have much option but to return to home workouts and who better to take fitness motivation from, than Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi? Raising the bar of exercise goals, Mandira flaunted ripped calf muscles during her Tuesday plank session and that is all the fitness inspiration we need to brush aside work day blues.

Taking to her social media handle, Mandira shared a picture from her workout routine that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session. The picture featured the diva acing the athleisure wear game in a strappy crop top, a pair of shorts and sneakers and a black cap and fitness watch to accessorise her look.

Balancing her body weight on her forearms that were stretched out on the Yoga mat and on her toes, Mandira made jaws drop as she pulled off a neat plank posture. She wittingly captioned the picture, “#plankyouverymuch (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics, which build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Push-ups, pullups, squats, planks and jumping exercises are some of the best example calisthenics workouts for beginners.

Planks are one of the best calorie burning exercises which, apart from giving one an improved posture, flexibility and a tighter tummy, also strengthen the back, chest, shoulders, neck and abs. The exercise helps build core strength, avoid illness, improves flexibilty and metabolism and burns the fat around your abdomen.

