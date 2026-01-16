Maryland doctor explains why your jaw might lock open and how to safely manage it: ‘First step is to stay calm…’

Taking to Instagram on January 16, Dr Sood elaborated on the condition, while also stating the best way to deal with it on our own.

There are some medical conditions in which the mouth may be locked tightly in place and refuse to open or close. In case the mouth is tightly open and refuses to close, the jaw lock condition is often called trismus, revealed Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine.

The human mouth primarily functions with the help of the temporomandibular joints, or the TMJs. These are complex sliding hinge joints on both sides of the face that connect the lower jaw to the skull . The movement of this joint helps us to open and close our mouths.

What causes the jaw to lock open? Trismus, or a jaw lock, can take place suddenly during a yawn or while eating, and it usually involves the temporomandibular joint or the TMJ, explained Dr Sood.

“This can happen when the jaw opens too wide, after dental work, or when the muscles around the joint spasm, or the joint momentarily slips out of position,” he noted.

At this point, the most important thing to remember is not to try to force the jaw closed. Applying force can tear muscles, strain ligaments, and even result in the joint being dislocated.

How to deal with the jaw locked open? While some dentists teach manual techniques to help guide the jaw back into position, Dr Sood highlighted that the exact steps in it should be done carefully with relaxed muscles, and ideally under expert supervision.

“Aggressively sticking fingers in your mouth or applying force can actually make things worse,” he noted.

The safe approach involves:

Staying calm and reducing muscle spasm

Applying a warm, moist compress to both sides of the jaw for about 15 to 20 minutes to help relax the muscles

Attempting slow, gentle movements like small side-to-side motions or minimal opening and closing, stopping if pain increases. A few precautions that should be taken over the next few days include a soft diet, avoiding wide mouth opening, and using anti-inflammatory measures to help the joints settle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.