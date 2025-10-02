Woman freaks out over her baby’s ‘sunken skull’; neurosurgeon explains the surprising truth behind it

The first days with a newborn are full of quiet observations, unexpected worries, and moments that make you pause. Every little change feels significant, and even the smallest detail can spark questions. Neurosurgeon reveals baby's skull issue linked to healing process. (Instagram/@casitruesdelle)

One woman, Casi Trues Delle, noticed something unusual about her baby and decided to consult the neurologist, who revealed a surprising truth about her baby’s remarkable healing process. (Also read: Neurologist says your brain could be crying for help: ‘These everyday habits may actually be signs of anxiety' )

What unusual thing woman notice about her baby

Casi shared in a September 27 Instagram post that in the days following her baby’s NICU stay, she noticed something unusual, his fontanelle, the soft spot on his skull, seemed to be sinking more each day. Concerned, she raised it at a follow-up appointment with the neurosurgeon.

Casi added, "The neurosurgeon told us that essentially our little guy has a skull one size too big for his brain. The pressure from the brain bleed in his earlier days forced the skull to expand quickly than it normally would. Now that the blood is dispersing throughout his body, there’s a bit of extra space where it used to be, and he is left with a slightly larger skull than what he needs at this time. Eventually, as the brain continues to grow, it will fill in and close up like all skulls do."

Is it a sign of healing

Reflecting on the experience, Casi added, "So in summary, it’s a sign of healing and an extra sweet reminder of our baby’s beating heart as life pulses through his body. The adaptability of the body amazes me."

Her story is a touching reminder of the resilience of newborns and the small, extraordinary signs of healing that parents may notice along the way.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.