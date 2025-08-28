Meghan Trainor looks ‘slimmer than ever’ in deep neck black top and white shorts, fans say: 'Didn't even recognise her'

The American singer broke the news of her weight loss transformation, becoming one of the talked-about before-and-after weight loss transformations in the celeb world. Once again, Meghan Trainor left the jaw-hanging of netizens as she became almost ‘unrecognisable’ when she turned up for the premiere of The Paper, the new spin-off of The Office. She looked visibly more ‘snatched’ with an overall leaner and toned frame. Let's take a closer look at the stylish look she effortlessly pulled off, along with the netizen reactions. Meghan Trainor, in her recent appearance at the premiere of “The Paper" looked stunning, with fans saying they almost didn't recognise her. (PC: IG/justjared)

About Meghan's fit look

Meghan looked toned from head to toe in her look. She wore a petite black top with a plunging V-neckline with a neat bow at the waistline. The singer paired it with high-waisted puffy white shorts. Her hair, tied in a messy updo, accentuated her face, highlighting sharper cheekbones and the refined contours of her facial features.

Her face appeared narrower, a typical feature of weight loss. The results of her weight loss journey were hard to miss, with her leaner physique, sculpted arms, defined legs, and an overall fit and radiant appearance that turned heads both on the red carpet and the internet. She appeared much younger with her toned physique.

‘Almost did not recognise her’

If anyone has been following the All About That Bass singer, she has been vocal about her fitness goals after her pregnancy. Some time back, she also revealed that she was into NADs and biohacking her body, so her drastic weight loss is not new. So what makes this look make her appear ‘unrecognisable?’

This appearance is particularly special because of both the dress and hairstyle selection make her leaner physique pop even more, from her well-defined collarbones highlighted by the deep neckline, the thin straps showcasing her chiselled arms, to her high-waisted shorts emphasising her long and lean legs. It is possible, she may have lost further weight, given how balanced and toned she looks across all target areas from arms to legs. But styling too played a hand in making her physique stand out.

The netizens were equally stunned as one user pointed out how she was almost not recognisable as they wrote,"Omg I didn't even recognise her." Another user reminded, “Mom of 2!” as often after pregnancy, the stubborn postpartum weight comes up. But Meghan proved to be an inspiration, as with fitness, such a transformation is possible. While some users agreed that “she looks stunning omg.”