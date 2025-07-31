Menopause coach shares 6 tips to improve sleep during menopause; says eat well, reduce screen time and stay cool

Menopause is a natural phase in a woman’s life. Yet, it can bring significant challenges, one of the most overlooked being the impact on sleep. For many women, sleep becomes elusive during this time, and reclaiming it can feel like a daunting task. How do hormonal changes disrupt rest, and how can we improve sleep during menopause? How Menopausal Women Can Reclaim Rest?(Shutterstock)

The root cause of these sleep disturbances lies in fluctuating hormones. "As levels of estrogen and progesterone decline during perimenopause and menopause, our ability to achieve restful sleep often diminishes. Progesterone, in particular, has a natural calming effect," menopause coach Tammana Singh tells Health Shots.

When progesterone decreases, women may experience increased restlessness and anxiety, which can lead to a cycle of fatigue that impacts daily life, as per the National Institute of Mental Health.

How to deal with sleeplessness during menopause?

Sleep issues often accompany menopause, affecting nearly 60% of women during this transitional period, according to the Journal of Mid-life Health. "While hot flashes and mood swings frequently steal the spotlight in discussions about menopause, insomnia—whether it's trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking too early—often goes under-addressed", shares Menopause Coach.

Unfortunately, the conversation around menopause often lacks depth. Culturally, menopause is frequently dismissed as a phase to “just get through.” At the same time, clinically, sleep disturbances are usually treated with temporary fixes like sleeping pills or antidepressants. These approaches rarely tackle the underlying hormonal imbalances that contribute to insomnia, as per the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

6 simple tips for better sleep during menopause

Menopause Coach Tammana Singh shares six techniques that can help improve sleep during menopause:

1. Track your patterns

Keeping a sleep journal is a simple yet effective way to identify and understand your unique sleep patterns.

What to monitor:

How often do you wake up at night

When you feel fatigued during the day

Your lifestyle choices and diet from the day before

This awareness can lead to actionable changes that support better sleep.

2. Cool your environment

Hot flashes and night sweats can make it challenging to achieve deep, restful sleep.

Tips to consider:

Wear breathable fabrics

Take cool showers before bedtime

Keep your bedroom temperature between 20°C and 22°C

These minor adjustments can help regulate your body temperature and enhance your sleep quality.

3. Build a calming night ritual

Creating a calming bedtime routine can signal your body that it's time to wind down and prepare for sleep.

What to include:

Avoid screens for at least an hour before bed, as blue light can suppress melatonin production

Engage in relaxing activities, such as sipping herbal tea, practising deep breathing, or following a brief guided meditation.

Incorporating these practices can promote a more peaceful transition into sleep.

4. Supportive nutrition

Your diet can significantly influence your sleep quality.

Nutritious choices:

Incorporate foods rich in magnesium, tryptophan, and B vitamins to help calm your nervous system

Reduce your consumption of caffeine, alcohol, and sugar, particularly in the evening

Paying attention to your nutritional choices can provide your body with the support it needs for better rest.

5. Move, but mindfully

Physical activity can help regulate hormones and improve sleep, but be mindful of how and when you exercise.

Exercise tips:

Aim for daily movement, but avoid intense workouts close to bedtime

Consider gentle yoga or stretching to boost sleep quality and alleviate anxiety

Finding the right balance in your physical activity can lead to a more restful night’s sleep.

6. Create a community

Sometimes the most effective tool in battling sleep challenges is connecting with others.

How to connect:

Join support groups or engage in conversations with friends who may be experiencing similar struggles

Share your experiences—it helps to know you’re not alone, and it validates your feelings

Building a supportive community can offer emotional support and foster collaborative problem-solving.