The postpartum phase can be a joyous and transformative time for new mothers but it can also be accompanied by various challenges and adjustments. Mindfulness, the practice of being fully present and non-judgmental in the moment, can be a valuable tool for new moms to navigate this phase with greater ease and emotional well-being. Mindfulness tips for new moms: Ways to deal effectively with postpartum phase

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sneha Desai, master at JetSynthesys ThinkRight.me, advised, “After the 3month the mother should start with basic yoga stretches which will help her through her pregnancy and post-delivery. Yin or Restorative forms of Yoga always helps her to be relaxed, controlled breath and emotions, allows her to be active through her 9 months and gives the flexibility for post-delivery.”

According to her, following are some ways mindfulness can help new moms deal effectively with the postpartum phase -

Cultivating Self-Compassion: Self-compassion, which is crucial during the postpartum period. It's common for new moms to feel overwhelmed, tired, or uncertain about their new roles. By practicing self-compassion, new moms can treat themselves with kindness and understanding, acknowledging that it's okay to make mistakes or experience challenging emotions. Managing Stress and Anxiety: Practices such as deep breathing, body scans, or meditation can help reduce stress and anxiety levels. Taking a few moments each day to focus on the breath or simply observe thoughts and sensations without judgment can promote relaxation and a sense of calm. Embracing the Present Moment: Encourages new moms to be fully present with their baby and themselves. By consciously engaging in activities such as feeding, diaper changes or playtime, new moms can deepen their bond with their baby and savor the precious moments of early motherhood. Coping with Sleep Deprivation: Lack of sleep is a common challenge for new moms. Mindfulness can help them navigate this by promoting acceptance of the present moment, even if it's challenging. Rather than resisting or becoming overwhelmed by fatigue, new moms can cultivate a non-judgmental awareness of their experience and find moments of rest and relaxation whenever possible. The best time for the mother to sleep is when the baby is asleep (when the baby in the womb or outside), again listening to some calming music will help her rest her mind and a lot of positivity around her. Managing Emotional Changes: The postpartum phase is often accompanied by a range of emotions, including joy, sadness, frustration or irritability. Mindfulness can provide a space for new moms to acknowledge and accept these emotions without judgment. By observing their thoughts and feelings with a compassionate attitude, new moms can cultivate emotional resilience and respond to their emotions in a more skilful manner. Doing some basic stretches or Restorative or Yin Yoga will help her control her emotions. Seeking Support: Mindfulness can also help new moms develop an awareness of their needs and seek support when necessary. By practicing self-awareness and non-judgmental observation, they can recognise when they need assistance, whether it's from a partner, family member or healthcare professional.

She asserted, “Remember, practicing mindfulness is a skill that takes time and patience. It's important for new moms to start small and integrate mindfulness into their daily routines gradually. There are various resources available, such as mindfulness apps, guided meditations or local support groups, that can provide additional guidance and support.”