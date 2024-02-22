 Modifying chemotherapy treatment can improve lives of older people with cancer | Health - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Health / Modifying chemotherapy treatment can improve lives of older people with cancer: Study

Modifying chemotherapy treatment can improve lives of older people with cancer: Study

ANI | | Posted by Tapatrisha Das, Washington Dc
Feb 22, 2024 03:05 PM IST

The study shows that standard chemotherapy regimens can be harmful to older persons with cancer because of their other health conditions.

Standard chemotherapy regimens, which are primarily based on testing in relatively young and healthy patients, may be more harmful to older persons with cancer, who frequently battle with other health conditions. New research, published in JAMA Network Open, demonstrates that reducing the amount and modifying the schedule of chemotherapy given to older persons with advanced illness can improve patients' lives without compromising their treatment goals.

Modifying chemotherapy treatment can improve lives of older people with cancer: Study(Unsplash)
Modifying chemotherapy treatment can improve lives of older people with cancer: Study(Unsplash)

The study, which was led by researchers from the University of Rochester Medical Center's Wilmot Cancer Institute, focuses on how well older people tolerate chemotherapy. More than 30 percent of patients benefitted from treatment regimen modifications that helped them avoid toxic side effects and retain the ability to perform daily functions for themselves, such as bathing, dressing, eating, and walking.

Wilmot researchers Mostafa R. Mohamed, MD, PhD, and Supriya G. Mohile, MD, MS, led the study, which analyzed data from more than 600 study participants over the age of 70 who participated in the national clinical trial known as GAP70 .

Nearly half of all GAP70 participants received a modified treatment regimen, defined as any treatments that deviated from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines or published clinical trials. Lower doses and altered chemotherapy schedules were the most common modifications identified in the study.

Compared with patients who received standard treatment regimens, patients who had modified treatments had a 15 percent reduced risk of serious clinician-rated toxic effects and a 20 percent reduced risk of patient-reported functional decline. Patients with modified treatment regimens also had 32 percent lower odds of having a worse composite adverse outcome, which suggests the treatment modification did not compromise efficacy.

This study is among just a handful of such studies that exclusively focus on older adults with advanced cancer who receive chemotherapy. Authors believe this information can help healthcare providers as choose the best care plans for older patients with advanced cancer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
