Mumbai trainer’s ‘mummy ka workout’ needs just dumbbells and no gym: Make your mom do these 8 simple exercises at home
These exercises with just a pair of dumbbells can ensure a perfect workout routine for your mother and for beginners as well.
Amidst today's busy lifestyle, it can be difficult to visit the gym everyday. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot have a proper workout routine. Sagar Chaudhary, a fitness trainer in Mumbai, shared a simple workout routine that you can follow as a beginner. The best thing about this workout is that you don’t need to go to the gym or have any fancy equipment. All you need is a pair of dumbbells, and your home workout is sorted. These exercises are also perfect for your mother, who perhaps, hardly has time for exercise.
Also read | Woman who lost 27 kg shares exactly what to eat before and after a workout for fat loss: ‘Aim for 15-25 g of protein…’
In an Instagram post dated March 4, 2026, Sagar shared a complete workout routine that your mother can follow with just one pair of dumbbells at home. Here’s the breakdown of the exercises.
Workout routine
Try these exercises, two sets each with 8 to 10 repetitions each set.
1. Shoulder press
Start with a basic warm-up and then do two sets of shoulder presses, eight to 10 reps each set. It strengthens the anterior and medial deltoids, triceps, and upper back. Moreover, it also enhances functional upper-body strength, improves posture, and increases shoulder stability.
2. Lateral raises{{/usCountry}}
Start with a basic warm-up and then do two sets of shoulder presses, eight to 10 reps each set. It strengthens the anterior and medial deltoids, triceps, and upper back. Moreover, it also enhances functional upper-body strength, improves posture, and increases shoulder stability.
2. Lateral raises{{/usCountry}}
Next is lateral raises, which is a highly effective, targeted exercise for isolating the lateral deltoids and increasing upper-body width. It improves shoulder stability, strength, and posture, while helping correct left-right strength imbalances.
3. Tricep overhead{{/usCountry}}
Next is lateral raises, which is a highly effective, targeted exercise for isolating the lateral deltoids and increasing upper-body width. It improves shoulder stability, strength, and posture, while helping correct left-right strength imbalances.
3. Tricep overhead{{/usCountry}}
Tricep overhead targets the long head of the triceps, which is responsible for significantly increasing arm size and definition. It promotes greater hypertrophy, particularly in the long head, compared to neutral-arm exercises like pushdowns.
4. DB rowing{{/usCountry}}
Tricep overhead targets the long head of the triceps, which is responsible for significantly increasing arm size and definition. It promotes greater hypertrophy, particularly in the long head, compared to neutral-arm exercises like pushdowns.
4. DB rowing{{/usCountry}}
Dumbbell rowing primarily builds a thicker, stronger back, while enhancing posture, correcting muscle imbalances, and engaging the core.
5. Bicep curl
Bicep curls are designed to strengthen and hypertrophy (increase size) the biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis muscles. It improves structural balance, elbow stability, and functional pulling power.
6. Squats
Squats strengthen the lower body—specifically the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves—while engaging the core and lower back. They improve functional mobility, balance, and posture, while increasing calorie burn for weight management.
7. Wall chest pushups
These are low-impact exercises that effectively strengthen the chest, shoulders, and triceps while being gentle on joints. It is perfect for beginners and seniors; they build upper body strength, improve core stability, increase circulation.
8. RDL
RDL stands for Romanian deadlift, which is highly effective in strengthening and building muscle mass in the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. It also improves hip mobility and strengthens the posterior chain to reduce injury risk.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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