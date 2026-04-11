Mumbai trainer’s ‘mummy ka workout’ needs just dumbbells and no gym: Make your mom do these 8 simple exercises at home

Amidst today's busy lifestyle, it can be difficult to visit the gym everyday. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot have a proper workout routine. Sagar Chaudhary, a fitness trainer in Mumbai, shared a simple workout routine that you can follow as a beginner. The best thing about this workout is that you don’t need to go to the gym or have any fancy equipment. All you need is a pair of dumbbells, and your home workout is sorted. These exercises are also perfect for your mother, who perhaps, hardly has time for exercise.

Simple exercises for beginners and elders with dumbbells.(Pexel)

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In an Instagram post dated March 4, 2026, Sagar shared a complete workout routine that your mother can follow with just one pair of dumbbells at home. Here’s the breakdown of the exercises.

Workout routine

Try these exercises, two sets each with 8 to 10 repetitions each set.

1. Shoulder press

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{{^usCountry}} Start with a basic warm-up and then do two sets of shoulder presses, eight to 10 reps each set. It strengthens the anterior and medial deltoids, triceps, and upper back. Moreover, it also enhances functional upper-body strength, improves posture, and increases shoulder stability. 2. Lateral raises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Start with a basic warm-up and then do two sets of shoulder presses, eight to 10 reps each set. It strengthens the anterior and medial deltoids, triceps, and upper back. Moreover, it also enhances functional upper-body strength, improves posture, and increases shoulder stability. 2. Lateral raises {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Next is lateral raises, which is a highly effective, targeted exercise for isolating the lateral deltoids and increasing upper-body width. It improves shoulder stability, strength, and posture, while helping correct left-right strength imbalances. 3. Tricep overhead {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next is lateral raises, which is a highly effective, targeted exercise for isolating the lateral deltoids and increasing upper-body width. It improves shoulder stability, strength, and posture, while helping correct left-right strength imbalances. 3. Tricep overhead {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tricep overhead targets the long head of the triceps, which is responsible for significantly increasing arm size and definition. It promotes greater hypertrophy, particularly in the long head, compared to neutral-arm exercises like pushdowns. 4. DB rowing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tricep overhead targets the long head of the triceps, which is responsible for significantly increasing arm size and definition. It promotes greater hypertrophy, particularly in the long head, compared to neutral-arm exercises like pushdowns. 4. DB rowing {{/usCountry}}

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Dumbbell rowing primarily builds a thicker, stronger back, while enhancing posture, correcting muscle imbalances, and engaging the core.

5. Bicep curl

Bicep curls are designed to strengthen and hypertrophy (increase size) the biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis muscles. It improves structural balance, elbow stability, and functional pulling power.

6. Squats

Squats strengthen the lower body—specifically the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves—while engaging the core and lower back. They improve functional mobility, balance, and posture, while increasing calorie burn for weight management.

7. Wall chest pushups

These are low-impact exercises that effectively strengthen the chest, shoulders, and triceps while being gentle on joints. It is perfect for beginners and seniors; they build upper body strength, improve core stability, increase circulation.

8. RDL

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RDL stands for Romanian deadlift, which is highly effective in strengthening and building muscle mass in the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. It also improves hip mobility and strengthens the posterior chain to reduce injury risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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