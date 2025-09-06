Namita Thapar shows how she stays fit at 48: 'I mix Bollywood dance with gym, yoga and Pilates'

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar took to Instagram on September 6 to share a dance video and inspire other women to prioritise their health and well-being. In the clip she posted, Namita, who is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, was seen dancing to Bollywood beats with a friend. Also read | Shark Tank's Namita Thapar shares how she copes with perimenopause, weight gain: 'I work out 6 days a week' According to Namita Thapar, dancing with a friend can help you stay active. (Instagram/ Namita Thapar)

Namita highlighted how dancing with a friend can be a great way to lift your mood and stay fit during perimenopause. Exercise, in general, is a great way to alleviate symptoms like mood swings, hot flashes and joint pain. But Namita shared that she often switches up her regular gym workouts or yoga and Pilates with a dance session.

How Namita is 'never bored and always motivated'

Namita wrote in her caption, “Perimenopause is full of mood swings, and what can be better to lift your mood and fitness than dancing with a dear friend?! My kids are named Vir and Jay after Sholay (A Bollywood classic that released in 1975) – so you can only imagine my love for Bollywood. So, I mix in Bollywood dance with my gym, yoga and Pilates to ensure I’m never bored and always motivated to move and keep that attitude of 'I’m 48, I’m going to be selfish and take care of myself, to h*** with the world, you do you girl'. Mindset gift of perimenopause!!”

Perimenopause-friendly habits

Dancing can be a fun and effective way to stay active and manage perimenopause symptoms. However, from prioritising zone 2 cardio workouts to taking creatine and magnesium every day, there are some other habits that can help you become stronger and leaner during perimenopause.

In a July 26 Instagram post, Angela Foster, a fitness coach, talked about the daily habits that helped her become stronger and leaner in her 40s. “Perimenopause can feel like your body is working against you. But these 7 habits have helped me stay strong, energised and resilient during this transition,” she said. Click here to know everything she said she does to stay fit and healthy.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.