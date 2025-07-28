Fitness coach shares 7 habits that helped her 'get stronger and leaner' in her 40s: 'Eat at least 30g of protein'

Angela Foster, a fitness coach, regularly shares valuable health and fitness insights on her Instagram profile. From nutrition tips and workout strategies to managing the effects of perimenopause, her content is packed with inspiration on how to eat well, move effectively, and live a healthier life. On July 26, Angela posted about the key habits that have helped her become stronger and leaner in her 40s. Also read | Fitness coach shares 10 healthy habits to know in your 20s: Sitting for too long wrecks your body to walking 10000 steps Prioritise strength training(Shutterstock)

“Perimenopause can feel like your body is working against you. But these 7 habits have helped me stay strong, energised and resilient during this transition,” she wrote. “Declining oestrogen affects muscle mass, bone density, and recovery. ⁠These habits work with your changing physiology to maintain strength and energy.⁠ The combination of strength training, ⁠zone 2 cardio, and intentional recovery creates the foundation for thriving during this transition,” Angela explained.

1. Lift weights 3–4 times per week to maintain muscle mass and bone density.

Both decline during perimenopause as oestrogen drops. If you want to stay strong and active as you age, prioritise strength training.

2. Do zone 2 cardio 1–2 times weekly.

Zone 2 cardio refers to an exercise routine performed at a low to moderate intensity, with 60-70% of maximum heart rate. Low-intensity movement like brisk walking or cycling boosts energy, mood, motivation, and supports better sleep.

3. Move throughout the day and get 10,000–12,000+ steps every day.

Daily movement boosts circulation and overall energy levels. If you want to age slower, recover better and burn fat more efficiently, prioritise your daily steps.

4. Eat at least 30g of protein with every meal.

Protein supports muscle maintenance, hormone synthesis and helps to regulate your emotions when hormones are fluctuating.

5. Take creatine, magnesium, and omega-3s daily.

Creatine for muscle strength and power, magnesium for sleep and stress reduction and omega-3s for inflammation and mood stability.

6. Do HIIT 1-2 times weekly.

Brief, intense sessions help your body burn fat more effectively. If you want to target stubborn belly fat add HIIT to your routine.

7. Prioritise recovery through active rest days.

During perimenopause, your body becomes more sensitive to stress and muscle repair takes longer. Foam rolling, stretching, yoga and Pilates all help to improve recovery and stress reduction.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.