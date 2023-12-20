In the contemporary world of rapid technological advancements and ever-evolving industries, the workplace has become a bustling arena, often synonymous with deadlines, high expectations and relentless competition but as the demands of the professional realm intensify, so does the prevalence of anxiety among workers, costing them their mental health and well-being. It is high time we acknowledge the toll that a fast-paced work environment can take on mental health and proactively embrace strategies to foster well-being. Navigating the storm: Strategies for sustaining mental well-being in a high-paced work environment (Photo by Prateek Katyal on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pritika Singh, CEO at Prayag Group of Hospitals, shared, “Anxiety at work is a pervasive issue, affecting individuals across diverse sectors. The pressures to meet tight deadlines, constantly innovate, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape can be overwhelming. However, acknowledging this reality is the first step toward cultivating a healthier work culture.”



She added, “Companies should invest in comprehensive mental health programs. Training sessions and workshops on stress management, resilience, and work-life balance can equip employees with practical tools to navigate the challenges of a fast-paced work environment. By normalising discussions on mental health and offering accessible resources, employers send a powerful message: the well-being of their workforce is a top priority.”

Believing that the world has made it increasingly hard to show our humanity to each other, Rheaa Mukherjee, Author and Mental Health crusader, highlighted, “We’re conditioned to repress what we culturally think of as ‘weak’ or ‘prone to stress’. Some of the most creative and remarkable work are the results of people who suffer from severe anxiety and other mental health issues, and yet very few will feel empowered enough to talk about it. Check in with yourself. When do you work best? What breaks or accommodations do you need? For example, work better at home, you should be able to articulate that. If your skills are better illustrated in writing rather than talking, then let your team know.”

She asserted, “Breaking the myth that all humans feel and react the same way to work and success is a collective effort. If you are in a position of power, you have a duty to look out for others and ask them how you can help or empower them to be at their best. Making room for these open conversations will be a positive leap for all workplaces and our mental health. Anxiety can be a debilitating issue for many working adults, and making the time to educate ourselves about these experiences can start to shift the paradigm.”

In the past three decades, the world has undergone a profound transformation, with technology, the internet and social media shaping a new rhythm of life and this shift has turned us into modern-day cyborgs, tethered to our phones and screens, our minds constantly absorbing and processing information. Author Kartikeya Ladha suggested, “To navigate this digital age, it is crucial to take deliberate steps to maintain a sense of balance and well-being. One approach is to minimise interaction with technology whenever possible. Incorporating daily practices such as meditation and allocating time for personal reflection can foster a connection with oneself.”



He advised, “Prioritising a healthy lifestyle, including nutritious eating and engaging in grounding activities, contributes to overall well-being. Establishing boundaries in the incessant demands of work is essential, allowing for moments of respite and self-care. Embracing experiences like travel and soul-searching provides an opportunity to explore life beyond the digital realm, promoting personal growth and a more harmonious existence. In essence, finding balance in this fast-paced, tech-driven world involves a mindful integration of technology, self-care, and meaningful life experiences.”

In conclusion, anxiety at work is a reality that many face but it is not an inevitability. By fostering open communication, investing in mental health programs, and encouraging individual and collective well-being strategies, companies can cultivate environments that not only thrive professionally but also prioritise the mental health of their employees. In the relentless pursuit of success, let's not forget that our greatest asset is the well-being of the individuals powering the workplace machinery.