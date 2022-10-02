Navratri fasting 2022: Eating potato and sabudana healthy or harmful?

Potato and sabudana are popular vrat-friendly foods during Navratri fasting and many people design their meals mostly around these two ingredients. Considering the two are high on carbohydrate content, people are also worried about gaining weight or suffering from any adverse effect by eating them every day. Health experts recommend a balanced diet even during fasting including protein, carbohydrate, vitamins and minerals so one is advised not to go overboard on one food group during Navratri. (Also read: Navratri special aloo recipes: Vrat-friendly potato snacks you must try)

Shruti Bharadwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudayalaya doesn't find any problem in eating potato and sabudana for fasting and she says there are no side effects at all if the cooking method is right.

ARE POTATO AND SABUDANA GOOD FOR HEALTH?

"During fasting eating potato is more common and potato anyways is an important vegetable which we consume very often in India. Potato essentially provide carbohydrate along with other vitamins and minerals. It has resistant starch also which improves satiety quotient," says Bharadwaj.

The dietician however cautions against deep-frying potatoes as that may increase its fat content.

THE RIGHT AND THE WRONG WAY TO EAT ALOO AND SAGO

"One can consume potatoes during fasting but avoid frying as it will increase fat content also.

Eat boiled one or saute it. Also watch on portion sizes and cooking method," advises Bharadwaj.

"Sago or sabudana is popular food during fasting which provides adequate carbohydrates which keep one energized hence one can consume it," says the dietician.

AYURVEDA SAYS POTATO IS INFLAMMATORY

Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post said those who are overweight or obese should avoid overeating potatoes during fasting as they are inflammatory.

"Especially if you have heat in the body, try not to overdose on potatoes or if you are obese or overweight person; because potatoes are little inflammatory according to Ayurveda so you must reduce the amount of potatoes in your diet," says the expert.

SABUDANA ISN'T TRADITIONAL

"Sabudana is not a traditional food. It is something which is brought to India. So if you have been fasting with sabudana for the longest time, it may be favourable for you but always make a choice," says Dr Radhamony.

Dr Shruti Bharadwaj shares healthy ways of eating potatoes and sabudana during Navratri fasting.

Ways to consume potatoes during Navratri

- Boiled Potato with curd

- Saute potato with Indian spices

- Boiled aloo chaat with added vegetable

- Potato raita

- Potato vegetable

Ways to consume sabudana during Navratri

- Sago kheer

- Sago khichidi with added peanuts

- Sago appam or sago tikki (not fried)

