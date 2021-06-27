Neena Gupta on practising Yoga pose Ardha Matsyendrasana: 'Koshish jari hai'

From stellar acting skills to now an author with her recently released biography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, Neena Gupta is now foraying into laying fitness goals and we are inspired by her energy in her latest workout video. After practising Dhanurasana, Neena tried another Yoga pose - Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose and her workout sincerity is all the fitness motivation we need to roll out our Yoga mats and welcome Monday on a healthier note.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a sneak-peek of her intense workout session. Sitting on a Yoga mat in her living room in Mukteshwar and donning a breezy blue and white top, teamed with a pair of similar-coloured shorts, Neena pulled back her hair into a low ponytail to ace the cutest athleisure look on the Internet this week.

Performing the seated twisting asana, Neena nailed Matsyendrasana’s easier variant - Ardha Matsyendrasana which still looked complex enough. Performing the Yoga exercise with determination, Neena captioned the video, “Koshish jari hai (The efforts continue)” sic. Quick to respond, fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section and the video grabbed over 2 lakh views while still going strong.

Method to nail Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose:

Firstly, sit in a state of Dandasana with your legs straight. Place your hands on the ground on the side of your hips and keep your spine straight.

Now, bend your left leg gently such that your left heel touches the right hip. Cross your right leg over your left leg in such a way that your right foot ends up next to your left knee.

Place your left elbow to the outside of your right knee. Take your right hand on your lower back.

Then twist your upper body to the right side and hold your left hand with right hand or interlock. Chin towards the right shoulder, hold the posture for 10 to 15 seconds and release. Repeat the same with your other leg.

Benefits:

Apart from being a great hip opener, Ardha Matsyendrasana flexes the lower part of the practitioner’s body, makes the hip stronger and toned, stimulates the liver and kidneys and energises the spine. It well opens and brings great flexibility to the neck, shoulders, arms and chest.

This exercise also helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and the pancreas. It is not only therapeutic for asthma and infertility but also relieves menstrual discomfort, fatigue, sciatica and backache.

