New Jersey fitness coach shares top 5 things you can do to lose fat in 3 months: Skip breakfast, start morning with...

Looking for weight loss tips that can help you shred fat and achieve a leaner physique? Thomas Ibidapo, a fitness coach from New Jersey in the US, has shared a 3-month weight loss plan that is designed to help you shred unwanted flab and unveil a stronger, more sculpted physique. Also read | Gained weight during Diwali? Dietician shares low-carb diet plan to bounce back after festive binging Starting your day with fasted cardio can be an effective way to lose weight. Here is what Thomas Ibidapo, a fitness coach, recommends.(Pixabay)

In a May 11 Instagram post, he explained that combining smart workout strategies with savvy nutrition hacks can help you achieve the body you have always wanted. In his caption, he shared, “3 months to shred fat. If I had 3 months to lose fat, here’s exactly what I’d do.”

Here is Thomas' 3-month fat shred plan:

1. Start every morning with fasted cardio

Thomas said, “Trust me, 30-45 minutes of incline walking or light jogging before breakfast will torch fat.”

2. Lift weights 4-5x a week

He said, “Focus on compound lifts – squats, deadlifts, bench press – to burn more calories and build lean muscle.”

3. Dial in your protein

According to Thomas, aim for at least 1g per pound of body weight as 'protein keeps you full and preserves muscle while you shred'.

4. Go ice cold

Thomas added, “Take cold showers. It’s uncomfortable, but it can actually boost metabolism and help with fat burning.”

5. Embrace intermittent fasting

“Skip breakfast or limit your eating window to 6-8 hours to help control calorie intake,” Thomas said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.