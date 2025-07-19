Fitness trainer says this cardio trick will help you ‘lose 6 kg of fat faster without even running’: Here's what it is

Walking is often classified as an underrated form of exercise for weight loss. But, what if you could make it more efficient in your fat loss journey by just adding some tweaks to it? According to Takai Raashid, a fitness trainer, BSc Nutrition and Human Bio, an incline walk can help you lose fat faster. An inclined setting generates more muscle activity than walking on a flat surface since you work against gravity. (Adobe Stock)

Also Read | Cardiologist shares 10 tips to reverse ageing naturally: Eat 2 meals a day, pet-free bedroom to mid-day naps

In a post shared on April 22, Takai, who often posts his insights on daily nutrition, fat loss, and muscle-building gems, talked about a treadmill drill that could help one lose fat faster. He wrote, “The cardio trick to lose 6 kg of fat faster without even running.”

The cardio trick to lose fat faster

Per the fitness trainer, the cardio trick is a 25-minute treadmill circuit. Calling it a game changer, he broke down the cardio routine one needs to follow to burn fat. He divided the 25 minutes into five 5-minute sets and suggested the incline and speed for each of them. Let's find out:

1. Minutes 1–5

Incline: 6, Speed: 3.2

2. Minutes 6–10

Incline: 9, Speed: 3.6

3. Minutes 11–15

Incline: 10, Speed: 4.2

4. Minutes 16–20

Incline: 8, Speed: 3.3

5. Minutes 21–25

Incline: 13, Speed: 3.8

Why should you prefer an inclined walk?

According to Takai, for every 1 percent increase in incline, your body burns around 4 percent more calories. “You can burn fat faster and easier without needing to run on a treadmill,” he explained.

According to Harvard Health, an incline setting generates more muscle activity than walking on a flat surface since you work against gravity. It also adds resistance that can help build muscles in the lower body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.