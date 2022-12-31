New Year and blood sugar resolutions for diabetic patients for healthier 2023

This holiday season, the temptation of trying a sweet or two is high amid the high-calorie affair on New Year's Eve but those who are diabetic patients or have a family history of diabetes, should plan and manage meals to keep the blood sugar levels stable especially in this cold month since winter attracts viruses and other ailments and the blood glucose level rises. Diabetes can be prevented and if not prevented, it can definitely be delayed by following a healthy lifestyle, being physically active, eating a healthy diet and aiming to reduce to or maintain the ideal body weight so, don't let the New Year party get in the way of your health resolutions.

If you want to keep your blood glucose levels in check this New Year 2023, Dr Beena Bansal, Endocrinologist, Founder-Director at Door-To-Care in Gurgaon, suggested the following 5 New Year resolutions for diabetic patients to ensure a healthier 2023 -

1. Eat healthy: Before you get to any event, have a plan in place for what you will eat. Limit your intake of fats, sugars, and salt, and keep an eye on your carb intake. Opt for smaller meals throughout the day. To ensure your diet remains balanced and nutritious while helping manage your diabetes, talk to your doctor or dietician as well. Also note – don’t compensate for over-indulgence by skipping a meal, as this can lead to dangerous blood sugar fluctuations.

2. Watch out for highs or lows: With the changes to your lifestyle and diet during the holiday season, there is a great need to keep monitoring your blood sugar levels regularly. Keeping a continuous glucose monitoring device system handy can help you track these levels. As a simple and painless alternative to finger pricks, these devices use wearable sensors, allowing you to seamlessly monitor your levels as you go about your day. This can afford you a new level of freedom and sense of control – especially to avoid or be alert to any red flag trends (hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia).

3. Manage your sleep cycle: Parties often mean you’re up till late hours of the night – compromising on the duration and quality of sleep for even days on end. Make some time to regain your sleep schedule – getting a good seven to eight hours a day. Dozing can help you manage your diabetes better (too little sleep can increase insulin resistance, making you hungrier the next day and reduce how full you feel after eating).

4. Keep moving: Staying active by exercising regularly is a great way to manage your diabetes. During peak festival season, days are often filled with events and social visits from family or friends, making a regular fitness schedule hard to maintain. To recharge with physical activity, some options you can consider are walking, team sports like football, dancing (Zumba, for instance), cycling or swimming. These can have various benefits - using up energy levels, toning muscles, increasing lung capacity and blood circulation, reducing cholesterol levels and relieving stress, all while reducing your glucose levels.

5. Stay hydrated: In general, staying hydrated is key to good health. For people with diabetes, drinking water can counter feelings of dehydration and quickly lower blood sugar levels when needed. Keeping a water bottle handy is always a good idea.

If you are looking for a way to better manage your diabetes, consider adding protein or any quality protein supplement to your diet since diabetes is more of a lifestyle condition that may be managed with a healthy diet, the right supplements and consistent exercise. Enjoy a healthy, hassle-free 2023 with these easy and simple New Year resolutions!