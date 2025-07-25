Nutrition coach shares 6 'Indian habits that secretly trigger bloating': Milk tea to raw veggies

Dr Reema is a nutrition coach who keeps sharing diet and health related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From busting myths related to workouts and diets, to sharing tips on how to reduce bloating and constipation, Dr Reema’s Instagram profile is replete with ideas on sustainable and healthy habits for better living. On May 7, Dr Reema shared an Instagram post addressing how Indian habits can also lead to bloating. She explained that there are certain desi habits that we think are healthy but can be secret reasons for triggering bloating. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares his 'no 1 tip' to cure bloating and gas pain There are certain desi habits that we think are healthy but can be secret reasons for triggering bloating. (Shutterstock)

“Always bloated, even with healthy, home-cooked Indian food? These common desi habits might be the hidden reason why,” Dr Reema wrote. Here are the habits to be aware of:

1. Eating too many raw veggies

Raw vegetables are full of nutrients, but they can be hard on digestion for some people—leading to bloating and gas.

What to do instead: If you’re feeling uncomfortable, try lightly steaming or sautéing your veggies to make them easier on your gut. Also read | Stress and other surprising causes of bloating: Doctors share gut health tips that could change your life

2. Milk in tea or coffee

Many Indians are lactose sensitive without even knowing it; this can lead to bloating, gas, and digestive discomfort.

What to do instead: Opt for easier-to-digest alternatives like curd, lactose-free milk, or plant-based options such as almond or oat milk.

3. Eating too fast

Eating quickly can cause you to swallow air, which leads to bloating.

What to do instead: Slow down and chew your food properly.

4. Eating a large meal for dinner

Eating a heavy dinner can slow digestion as metabolism slows down at night, causing bloating, indigestion and discomfort.

What to do instead: Keep dinner light and easy to digest, such as soups, salads and grilled vegetables. Eat 2-3 hours before bed for better digestion.

5. Fruits with or after meals

Mixing fast-digesting fruits with slow-digesting meals, such as rice or roti can lead to fermentation in your gut, gas and heaviness.

What to do instead: Best time? Mid-morning or 1 hour before or after meals.

6. Overdoing sugar-free foods

Sweeteners like sorbitol, maltitol, and xylitol are often found in diet foods. They ferment in your gut and cause bloating.

What to do instead: Check labels. Even healthy protein bars or low-calorie ice creams can be loaded with these. Also read | Doctor lists easy ways to prevent bloating, gas and stomach infections this monsoon: ‘Take smaller, more frequent meals’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.