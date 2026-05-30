Nutritionist explains how eating late at night may be affecting your hormones, sleep, and weight

In today’s busy world of global meetings, different time zones, long workdays, and extended business hours, many people don’t get a chance to truly relax until they return home late in the evening. Some spend the day skipping meals, avoiding outside food, or surviving on tea and coffee, only to arrive home with hours of accumulated hunger. This often leads to a large dinner, justified by the feeling that they have hardly eaten all day.

Impact of late-night eating on your overall health.(Unsplash)

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While an occasional late meal is unlikely to cause harm, regularly eating large meals close to bedtime may affect sleep quality, appetite regulation, blood sugar control, and make long-term weight management more challenging. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, fitness coach, nutritionist, and author of Fearless Diet, Mitushi Ajmera, decoded the harmful effects of late-night snacking.

Impact of late-night eating

Mitushi said, “Our body follows a natural biological clock known as the circadian rhythm. This rhythm influences digestion, insulin sensitivity, hunger hormones, and energy expenditure throughout the day.”

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Our body follows a natural biological clock known as the circadian rhythm. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} She highlighted that during the earlier part of the day, the body is generally more insulin sensitive and therefore more efficient at utilising carbohydrates and other nutrients for energy. As the day progresses, insulin sensitivity gradually declines, and the body’s ability to handle large meals becomes less efficient. This is one reason why a substantial breakfast is often metabolically better tolerated than an equally large dinner. The same meal eaten earlier in the day may result in better glucose control and energy utilisation compared with eating it late at night. Does eating at night lead to weight gain? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She highlighted that during the earlier part of the day, the body is generally more insulin sensitive and therefore more efficient at utilising carbohydrates and other nutrients for energy. As the day progresses, insulin sensitivity gradually declines, and the body’s ability to handle large meals becomes less efficient. This is one reason why a substantial breakfast is often metabolically better tolerated than an equally large dinner. The same meal eaten earlier in the day may result in better glucose control and energy utilisation compared with eating it late at night. Does eating at night lead to weight gain? {{/usCountry}}

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Mitushi explained that, however, this does not mean that eating after 8 PM automatically causes weight gain or hormonal damage. Total calorie intake, food quality, sleep, stress levels, physical activity, and meal consistency still play a major role in overall health.

Total calorie intake, food quality, sleep, stress levels, physical activity, and meal consistency still play a major role in overall health. (Pexel)

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The real concern is not simply the time, but the pattern: long gaps without food, excessive hunger, overeating at night, poor sleep, and excess calorie intake. She recommends a balanced dinner eaten mindfully, and not too close to bedtime, as it is usually a more sustainable approach than following fear-based food rules. So, whether you are trying to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle, focus on a balanced meal with enough nutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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