Nutritionist reveals 10 surprising signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency you may be ignoring without realising it

If you feel dizzy or tired most of the time, it might not be due to an excessive workload, but rather a vitamin B12 deficiency. This deficiency is not limited only to a particular age group but to everyone. Clinical Nutritionist, Shreya Shah, in an X post dated April 24, 2026, shared signs that reveal vitamin B12 deficiency and how to prevent it.

Signs you are vitamin B12 deficient.(Unsplash)

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1. Tiredness

If you are tired all the time, then it means you are vitamin B12 deficient. B12 helps produce red blood cells that carry oxygen, and low vitamin B12 means low energy.

2. Brain fog

Lack of vitamin B12 leads to a sad mood, which ultimately leads to brain fog. Vitamin B12 is linked to serotonin and dopamine production.

3. Hair fall and dull skin

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{{^usCountry}} Vitamin B12 is essential for healthy cell production, including hair follicles and skin cells. So, if you are dealing with darkening of skin, especially over knuckles, hyperpigmentation on palms or soles, and Glossitis (a smooth, red, painful tongue), these are often subtle but can be early warning signs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vitamin B12 is essential for healthy cell production, including hair follicles and skin cells. So, if you are dealing with darkening of skin, especially over knuckles, hyperpigmentation on palms or soles, and Glossitis (a smooth, red, painful tongue), these are often subtle but can be early warning signs. {{/usCountry}}

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Darkening of skin is one of the subtle signs of vitamin B12 deficieny. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 4. Mouth ulcers and sore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Mouth ulcers and sore {{/usCountry}}

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Shreya highlighted that recurring mouth ulcers and a sore, inflamed tongue are classic B12 signs.

5. Pins and needles all the time

If you feel like something is pitching you, then it might be an indicator of a B12 deficiency. B12 protects the myelin sheath around your nerves. "Pins and needles" (paresthesia) is a common neurological symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, caused by nerve damage due to a lack of protective myelin.

6. Palpitations and breathlessness

If even while doing simple tasks, you feel breathlessness and palpitations, then you are B12 deficient.

Assessment for B12 deficiency

Here are the tests that can be done to check the levels of B12 deficiency -

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1.Blood Vitamin B12 levels

2.Peripheral smears

3.Homocysteine level

4.Trancobalamin II levels

5.Anti- IF(intrinsic factor) antibody test

Which food groups contain Vitamin B12?

Here’s what you should eat to prevent this deficiency:

Animal products: VitB12 is created by special microorganisms and is found almost exclusively in animal products, such as fish, meat, dairy, and eggs. However, the B12 requirement is met with these foods only with highly effective absorption in the gut!

Vitamin B12 is found in animal meat. (Unsplash)

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Plant-based foods: Plant-based produce, which are the sources for most of the other vitamins we need, contain almost no B12 – whether fruit, vegetables, nuts, or seeds. Only fermented foods contain small amounts of the vitamin.

How can you prevent vitamin B12 deficiency?

Here’s how you can prevent this deficiency:

Include red meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy products in your diet.

Avoid alcohol: Frequent alcohol consumption can damage your digestive system and make it difficult for your body to absorb vitamin B12.

Manage your digestive issues.

What is the best time to take your vitamin B12 supplement?

Shreya recommends taking B12 supplements at the start of the day as it gives a boost of energy. She highlights that taking a B12 supplement at night can mess with your sleep cycle.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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