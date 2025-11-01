Nutritionist reveals if ground flaxseeds are better: ‘Whole flaxseeds are very healthy, but...’

Flaxseeds are one of the superfoods which have grown to become a wellness favourite lately. Whether they are added to smoothies or sprinkled over salads, this seed has earned a good reputation. Flaxseeds are of two types: Ground and whole. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

But are you taking the right kind of flaxseeds? This seed can be consumed in two forms: whole and ground. Whole flaxseeds come with a hard outer shell, while ground flaxseeds are usually crushed into a fine powder.

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator, shared in an October 29 Instagram post about the key differences between these two forms of flaxseeds, and which one should you ideally consume for better nutrients.

Whole flaxseeds

According to the nutritionist, when you eat whole flaxseeds, your body cannot properly break them down.

“Flax seeds are very healthy, but when you are consuming whole flaxseed, they have a very hard outer covering, and that makes it harder for your body to digest and absorb the nutrients, making the flaxseeds just pass through your intestine and your body without getting absorbed," she elaborated.

What does this mean? Your digestive system, because of the harder outer shell, cannot access the nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, fibre inside. Then the flaxseed remains undigested and passes through your intestine and comes out in stool. In other words, you don't get much of the health benefits.

Ground flaxseeds

However, as per the nutritionist, if you remove the hard coating by grinding the flaxseed, which is how ground flaxseeds are prepared, then there are better advantages.

“When you ground the flax seeds, this will actually break the hard outer covering, making the nutrients more easily available for the body, hence giving you all the health benefits,” Deepshika said, highlighting the value of ground flaxseeds and the increased nutritional absorption in the absence of the outer coating.

"So it is always better to consume ground flaxseeds over whole flaxseeds if you want to get all the health benefits," she recommends.

So what is the takeaway? While there isn't any risk in choosing one form over the other, the difference lies in the wasted health potential if you stick to whole flaxseeds. Because of the interference of the hard coating, the body cannot extract all the nutrients, so they go unused. Next time, before you add flaxseeds to your smoothie bowl, consider grinding them up and sprinkling them for better nutrient absorption.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.