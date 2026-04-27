Nutritionist shares a food to add to your diet that can improve iron levels, gut health and support glowing skin

In the quest for better health, it’s easy to assume that supplements are the only way to meet your nutritional needs. However, a well-balanced diet – built around simple, nutrient-dense everyday foods – can often provide everything your body requires. By consistently incorporating the right ingredients into your daily routine, you can support energy levels, digestion, and overall well-being naturally, without relying on additional supplementation.

Read more to find out what food it is!(Unsplash)

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is highlighting a simple everyday food that may offer multiple health benefits – from boosting iron levels and supporting gut health to promoting clearer, glowing skin. In an Instagram video shared on April 27, she explains, “Adding soaked black raisins (Munakka) to your daily routine is one of the easiest ways to transform your gut, skin, and energy levels.”

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{{^usCountry}} How to prepare? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khushi lays out a simple, step-by-step daily routine – covering how to properly soak black raisins, the ideal duration, and the best way to consume them for maximum benefits – as follows: Soaking: Rinse and soak four to five black raisins in a glass of water.

Duration: For maximum nutrient bioavailability, letting them soak for eight to 12 hours overnight is best.

How to consume: Eat the plumped raisins and drink the water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to kickstart your day. Health benefits Natural iron powerhouse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushi lays out a simple, step-by-step daily routine – covering how to properly soak black raisins, the ideal duration, and the best way to consume them for maximum benefits – as follows: Soaking: Rinse and soak four to five black raisins in a glass of water.

Duration: For maximum nutrient bioavailability, letting them soak for eight to 12 hours overnight is best.

How to consume: Eat the plumped raisins and drink the water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to kickstart your day. Health benefits Natural iron powerhouse {{/usCountry}}

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According to Khushi, black raisins are naturally rich in iron and also contain vitamin C, which supports the absorption of plant-based iron. Together, this combination can help boost haemoglobin levels and combat fatigue. She notes, “Rich in Iron and Vitamin C, this combination naturally boosts hemoglobin levels and fights fatigue.”

Digestion and gut health

Black raisins are also a good source of insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to stool and helps relieve constipation naturally. They contain beneficial prebiotic fibres that nourish gut bacteria and support a healthy microbiome. Additionally, their naturally alkaline nature makes them a helpful dietary aid for managing acidity.

Khushi explains, “These raisins contain insoluble fibres that add bulk to your stool, acting as a natural way to reduce constipation. They help in growing good gut bacteria, ensuring your digestive system stays balanced. Being naturally alkaline, they are a great natural remedy for managing acidity.”

Glowing skin

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The nutritionist highlights that black raisins are rich in antioxidants, along with minerals like magnesium and zinc, which can help support the body’s natural detox processes and promote a clearer, healthier-looking complexion. Khushi notes, “Packed with antioxidants, magnesium, and zinc, they help detoxify your system for a clearer complexion.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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