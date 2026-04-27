Nutritionist shares a food to add to your diet that can improve iron levels, gut health and support glowing skin
Better iron, glowing skin and improved digestion – all in one pill? Even better because it's not a pill, but a real food that you can add to your daily diet!
In the quest for better health, it’s easy to assume that supplements are the only way to meet your nutritional needs. However, a well-balanced diet – built around simple, nutrient-dense everyday foods – can often provide everything your body requires. By consistently incorporating the right ingredients into your daily routine, you can support energy levels, digestion, and overall well-being naturally, without relying on additional supplementation.
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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is highlighting a simple everyday food that may offer multiple health benefits – from boosting iron levels and supporting gut health to promoting clearer, glowing skin. In an Instagram video shared on April 27, she explains, “Adding soaked black raisins (Munakka) to your daily routine is one of the easiest ways to transform your gut, skin, and energy levels.”
How to prepare?{{/usCountry}}
How to prepare?{{/usCountry}}
Khushi lays out a simple, step-by-step daily routine – covering how to properly soak black raisins, the ideal duration, and the best way to consume them for maximum benefits – as follows:
- Soaking: Rinse and soak four to five black raisins in a glass of water.
- Duration: For maximum nutrient bioavailability, letting them soak for eight to 12 hours overnight is best.
- How to consume: Eat the plumped raisins and drink the water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to kickstart your day.
Health benefits
Natural iron powerhouse{{/usCountry}}
Khushi lays out a simple, step-by-step daily routine – covering how to properly soak black raisins, the ideal duration, and the best way to consume them for maximum benefits – as follows:
- Soaking: Rinse and soak four to five black raisins in a glass of water.
- Duration: For maximum nutrient bioavailability, letting them soak for eight to 12 hours overnight is best.
- How to consume: Eat the plumped raisins and drink the water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to kickstart your day.
Health benefits
Natural iron powerhouse{{/usCountry}}
According to Khushi, black raisins are naturally rich in iron and also contain vitamin C, which supports the absorption of plant-based iron. Together, this combination can help boost haemoglobin levels and combat fatigue. She notes, “Rich in Iron and Vitamin C, this combination naturally boosts hemoglobin levels and fights fatigue.”
Digestion and gut health
Black raisins are also a good source of insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to stool and helps relieve constipation naturally. They contain beneficial prebiotic fibres that nourish gut bacteria and support a healthy microbiome. Additionally, their naturally alkaline nature makes them a helpful dietary aid for managing acidity.
Khushi explains, “These raisins contain insoluble fibres that add bulk to your stool, acting as a natural way to reduce constipation. They help in growing good gut bacteria, ensuring your digestive system stays balanced. Being naturally alkaline, they are a great natural remedy for managing acidity.”
Glowing skin
The nutritionist highlights that black raisins are rich in antioxidants, along with minerals like magnesium and zinc, which can help support the body’s natural detox processes and promote a clearer, healthier-looking complexion. Khushi notes, “Packed with antioxidants, magnesium, and zinc, they help detoxify your system for a clearer complexion.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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