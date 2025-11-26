Nutritionist shares how to 'reduce period cramps without side effects': Think natural remedies like pineapple, cinnamon

Period pain can be draining - from intense cramps and bloating to mood swings that make even simple tasks feel overwhelming. And while over-the-counter painkillers may offer temporary relief, they don’t always work and can come with unwanted side effects. If you’re looking for gentler, natural options, there are everyday foods and ingredients that may help ease discomfort and support your body during menstruation. Try out Khushi's recommendations for natural period pain relief.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Say goodbye to winter joint pain! Nutritionist recommends this soup recipe that strengthens bones and boosts immunity

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared natural remedies for period cramps that may help ease pain and discomfort. In an Instagram video, titled ‘Reduce period cramps naturally, no side-effects’, shared on November 25, she explains how natural ingredients such as pineapple, cinnamon, dark chocolate and more can help reduce inflammation, boost blood flow, and improve mood during menstruation.

Pineapple and cinnamon

According to Khushi, sprinkling a little cinnamon powder over freshly cut pineapple and eating it during your period may help relieve menstrual cramps naturally. She explains that both ingredients contain bioactive compounds known to relax uterine muscles, reduce inflammation, and improve blood flow - all of which can help ease discomfort and support smoother menstrual cycles.

She explains, “The bromelain in pineapple helps in reducing inflammation and relaxing the uterine muscle, and hence reduces cramps.” On the other hand, cinnamon “helps in improving blood flow and eases period pain because of the active component cinnamaldehyde.”

Other natural alternatives to ease period cramps

Khushi outlines four other natural alternatives you can use to ease period cramps, along with their health benefits:

Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate with 70 percent or higher cocoa content contains compounds that help boost serotonin levels and ease menstrual cramps by relaxing the muscles and lifting mood.

Hydration and walking: Khushi notes that staying well hydrated and incorporating light walking into your routine can help reduce bloating and keep discomfort at bay.

Seeds: The nutritionist recommends including seeds such as pumpkin, flax, and sesame in your diet, as they provide magnesium and zinc that support hormonal balance and reduce period discomfort.

Ginger-cinnamon water: Ginger-cinnamon water can help relax the muscles and may also support smoother menstrual flow thanks to its anti-inflammatory and circulation-boosting properties.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.