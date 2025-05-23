Nutritionist shares why every woman needs to eat dark chocolate during periods: Reduces cramps, boosts mood

Certain foods are known to help with period pain by reducing the inflammation and muscle contractions associated with cramps, including chocolate, particularly dark chocolate. So, next time you crave dark chocolate while you are menstruating, know there are benefits in eating it. Nutritionist and national diabetes educator, Deepsikha Jain, also believes the same. Learn why you should be eating dark chocolate during your periods. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares 4 simple ways to lower your stomach cancer risk: 'Eat broccoli, garlic and…'

Here's why you should eat dark chocolate during your periods

In a video shared on May 22, the health influencer posted the reasons why ‘every girl should eat dark chocolate during her period’. Deepsikha explained, “Dark chocolate is rich in Magnesium, which helps in reducing period cramps/nausea, or discomfort. It also helps in a happy mood, causing a positive impact on the brain.”

Here's a list of 3 benefits dark chocolate packs in for those suffering from premenstrual syndrome/PMS(signs and symptoms, including mood swings, tender breasts, food cravings, fatigue, irritability and depression) or cramps during periods:

1. Dark chocolate is a very good source of magnesium that will actually help reduce muscle contraction. Hence, easing the period cramps.

2. Magnesium will also increase your serotonin levels, which will make you feel a lot happier and calmer.

3. Not only that, but dark chocolate is super rich in antioxidants that will help reduce inflammation and any kind of period discomfort.

How much and what percentage of dark chocolate should you eat?

When her followers inquired about the percentage of cacao solids a dark chocolate bar should have to reap these benefits, Deepsikha suggested 70-80 percent or more. She said any brand of a dark chocolate bar is okay as long as they have the above-mentioned percentage of cacao solids.

As for the quantity to consume, the nutritionist suggested eating 2-3 pieces when in the Luteal phase. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the luteal phase happens in the second part of your menstrual cycle. It begins around day 15 of a 28-day cycle and ends when you get your period.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.