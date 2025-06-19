Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
On Rahul Gandhi’s 55th birthday, check out the secret to his fitness: From martial arts to avoiding carbs

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 19, 2025 09:23 AM IST

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 55th birthday, here's a look at the secret to his fitness. Let's find out his diet and workout routine. 

Rahul Gandhi celebrates his birthday on June 19. The Leader of the Opposition of the Lok Sabha turns 55 in 2025, and even at this age, his fitness routine never fails to inspire many.

On his 55th birthday, here's a look at Rahul Gandhi's fitness secret.
On his 55th birthday, here's a look at Rahul Gandhi's fitness secret.

In 2023, during a conversation with travel and food channel Curlytales while on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Gandhi had opened up about his diet and workout. He had revealed the different forms of workouts he does to stay healthy and fit, and what he eats to maintain a good physique.

Rahul Gandhi's diet and workout

In the interview, shared by the official X handle of Congress, Rahul Gandhi revealed his workout regimen. The Congress parliamentarian said that he has always been into some form of physical activity. For the uninitiated, Rahul Gandhi is a black belt in martial arts. Apart from martial arts, he knows diving. Moreover, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra too, he took up regular martial arts classes, he said.

On diet, he said he avoids carbohydrates, but if he has to eat rice or roti, he would prefer roti. As a non-veg lover, his favourite dishes are chicken tikka, seekh kebab and a plain omelette. He prefers one cup of coffee in the morning, he said.

Rahul Gandhi's birthday celebrations

To mark Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 55th birthday on Thursday, the party’s Delhi unit and Indian Youth Congress will be jointly organising a mega job fair at Talkatora Stadium — an event that aligns closely with one of Gandhi’s central political themes: unemployment. 

Additionally, social media is flooded with wishes for the congress leader. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi. In a post on social media X, Singh wrote, “Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.” Tamil Nadu CM MK stalin and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also posted their wishes on X. 

News / Lifestyle / Health / On Rahul Gandhi's 55th birthday, check out the secret to his fitness: From martial arts to avoiding carbs
