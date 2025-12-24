Oncologist and nutritionist share 5 New Year resolutions to lower your cancer risk through diet and lifestyle

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Meanwhile, a report by the National Institutes of Health predicted the incidence of cancer cases was estimated to increase to 12.8 percent in 2025 compared to 2020. Prioritising cancer prevention through simple, sustainable lifestyle changes can significantly reduce long-term risk. (Hindustan Times/ Representative picture)

To better understand the deadly disease and learn how to lower your cancer risk through diet and lifestyle, HT Lifestyle spoke with two experts from HCG Cancer Hospital, KR Road, Bengaluru: Dr Srinivasa BJ, senior consultant - medical oncology, and Dr Esther Sathiaraj, chief clinical nutritionist. As 2025 comes to a close, it is the perfect time to make cancer prevention New Year's resolutions inspired by these tips.

According to Dr Srinivasa, prioritising cancer prevention through simple, sustainable lifestyle changes can significantly reduce long-term risk. He emphasises, “While not all cancers are preventable, research shows that nearly 40–50 percent of cancers are linked to modifiable factors such as diet, physical activity, tobacco use, and obesity.”

Dr Esther noted that, from a clinical nutritionist’s standpoint, small and evidence-based changes in diet and lifestyle can meaningfully reduce cancer risk.

Here are five evidence-based and practical resolutions the experts recommend to help lower cancer risk:

1. Maintain a healthy body weight

According to Dr Srinivasa, excess body fat is linked to several cancers, including breast, colorectal, uterine, liver, and pancreatic cancers. He suggests, “Aim for a balanced weight through portion control, mindful eating, and regular physical activity. Even modest weight loss can have protective benefits.”

Meanwhile, Dr Esther also highlights the link between excess body fat and endometrial cancer. She suggests focusing on sustainable habits, including balanced meals, mindful eating, adequate protein and fibre, and stable blood sugar levels.

2. Choose a plant-forward, balanced diet

The oncologist recommends, “Adopt a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. These foods provide antioxidants, fibre, and phytochemicals that protect cells from damage. Limit red and processed meats, ultra-processed foods, excess sugar, and refined carbohydrates, which are associated with higher cancer risk.”

As for the nutritionist, she suggests filling your plate with food by aiming to include at least half of it with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes. “Higher fibre intake is linked with a lower risk of colorectal and other cancers,” she adds.

3. Move more, sit less

Moving your body consistently can also help reduce cancer risk. Dr Srinivasa explains, “Regular physical activity reduces the risk of colon, breast, and endometrial cancers. Reducing prolonged sitting is equally important.” For adults, he suggests aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling, yoga, or swimming.

As for Dr Esther, she stresses regular physical activity helps to improve metabolic and immune function and maintain a healthy body weight - all important factors in cancer prevention.

She notes, “You don’t need extreme workouts: strength training for at least 150 minutes per week can make a meaningful difference. Consistency matters in physical activity, so whatever you decide to take up this year, stick to it or add to it throughout the year.”

4. Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol

“Tobacco remains the single largest preventable cause of cancer, linked to lung, head and neck, bladder, and several other cancers. Complete cessation is essential. Alcohol consumption should be limited, as even moderate intake increases the risk of breast, liver, and gastrointestinal cancers,” Dr Srinivasa emphasised.

Dr Esther suggests pairing this habit with better sleep, stress management, and smoking cessation, all of which support immune resilience and reduce chronic inflammation.

5. Prioritise preventive health and screening

Lastly, Dr Srinivasa suggests getting vaccinations such as HPV and Hepatitis B, as they can prevent virus-related cancers. “Regular screening for breast, cervical, colorectal, and prostate cancers enables early detection when treatment outcomes are best. Listening to your body and seeking timely medical advice is key,” he adds.

6. Limit ultra-processed and red meats

“Frequent consumption of processed meats (such as sausages and deli meats) and excess red meat has been associated with increased cancer risk. A strong New Year's resolution should be to reduce these foods and replace them with fish, pulses, tofu, or lean poultry. Focus on cooking methods like steaming, baking, or grilling gently rather than charring,” Dr Esther cautions.

