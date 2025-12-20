Oncologist shares 4 everyday indoor and outdoor pollutants that silently trigger cancer: From commuting to cooking smoke

Lung cancer is one of the most dangerous cancers. It has a 64 percent survival rate when detected early, but only an 8 percent rate in advanced stages. The National Institutes of Health estimates there are about 2 million diagnoses and 1.8 million deaths each year. With rising pollution and changes in our lifestyles, the risk of lung cancer is increasing. This disease is becoming more common, especially among non-smokers. An oncologist warns, “Not every cough is harmless, and not every lung cancer story begins with a cigarette.” Is kitchen smoke harmful? Can smoke from cooking cause cancer?(Adobe Stock)

What are the silent symptoms of cancer?

"Four silent cancer triggers: cooking smoke, emissions from commuting, industrial pollution, and household chemicals", Dr Geeta Kadayaprath, Lead Oncologist and Oncoplastic Surgeon at Apollo Athena Women’s Cancer Centres, tells Health Shots.

1. Cooking smoke

Cooking is a daily activity for billions of people worldwide. However, some cooking methods can harm health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.1 billion people still use solid fuels such as wood, charcoal, coal, and dung, as well as kerosene, particularly in developing regions. For example, in India, nearly 70% of the population lives in rural areas where traditional cooking methods are common.

Cooking with solid fuels emits harmful pollutants, including fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs. According to the WHO, in homes with poor ventilation, indoor pollutant levels can exceed acceptable limits by more than 100-fold. "These fine particles can enter the bloodstream and cause serious health problems, including cancer", says Dr Kadayaprath. According to the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, about 11% of lung cancer deaths worldwide are linked to air pollution from cooking smoke. Women, children, and older adults are particularly at risk because they often remain indoors longer, thereby increasing their exposure to harmful pollutants.

2. Commuting emissions

Increase in travel and daily commute results in higher levels of outdoor air pollution. "The leading causes are cars and trucks that burn fossil fuels", says the oncologist. These vehicles emit harmful substances, including nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and fine particles (PM2.5).

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) says that outdoor air pollution and diesel exhaust are major causes of cancer. "Long-term exposure to small particles called PM2.5 is linked to several types of cancer, including lung cancer, breast cancer, and childhood leukaemia", says the Oncoplastic Surgeon. This connection is especially concerning because crowded cities often have higher levels of these harmful pollutants. However, there are ways to help: encouraging public transport, biking, and walking can reduce vehicle emissions, thereby improving air quality and health.

3. Industrial pollutants

Industrial activities significantly pollute the air by releasing harmful chemicals. "Factories, power plants, and farms can emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), fine particles, and heavy metals such as arsenic and selenium", shares the expert. These substances are linked to serious health problems, including cancer.

People living near industrial areas face higher health risks. A study by the American Lung Association shows that these residents are more likely to get respiratory illnesses and cancer because of prolonged exposure to industrial emissions. "To protect public health, governments need to enforce stricter emissions rules and encourage cleaner production methods", says Dr Kadayaprath.

4. Household chemicals

Household products, such as cleaning supplies and cosmetics, often contain a mix of harmful chemicals. "Many of these products release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can harm indoor air quality", says the doctor. For example, formaldehyde, found in some cleaning and personal care items, is a known cancer-causing substance.

Everyday activities such as cleaning, grooming, and cooking can expose individuals to harmful substances, making the indoor environment unhealthy. Women, who often use many household products, may face a higher risk of health problems from long-term exposure to these dangerous chemicals.

How to reduce air pollution?

The risks posed by these pollutants can seem overwhelming, but individuals and communities can take important steps to reduce risks.

Improving indoor air quality: Switching to cleaner cooking fuels such as biogas, solar energy, or electric stoves can significantly reduce indoor air pollution. Homes should prioritise adequate ventilation; using exhaust fans while cooking helps remove harmful smoke and particles. Promoting cleaner transportation: Investing in public transit, bike lanes, and safe walking areas can lower vehicle emissions in the city. Additionally, government policies can encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, which have no tailpipe emissions. Regulating industrial emissions: Stricter environmental regulations can encourage industries to use cleaner technologies. "Monitoring air quality and sharing this data with the public can raise awareness and motivate local governments to take action", says the surgeon. Rethink household products: Choose eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products and personal care items. Check the labels and select products with fewer harmful chemicals. This can greatly improve your home's air quality.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)