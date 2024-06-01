Chimney Sale: Pick one from our top 6 options that remove harmful smoke, strong odour, get up to 66% off

If you live in urban spaces that are constricted, you would instinctively know the value of a powerful kitchen chimney. Indian cooking may involve the use of condiments with strong and distinct flavours. Dishes that include fish can also have a strong smell. Then, the generation of smoke during cooking can make working in the kitchen very uncomfortable. Finally, sustained cooking can leave layers of grime and dirt on surfaces. To counter all such challenges a good chimney is essential. If you had been planning on a new one for your kitchen, we would suggest you pick one from Chimney Sale on Amazon. Apart from the discounts you can avail, which are very attractive of course, you also get to pick a product from good brands that pack a bunch of advance features. Chimney Sale: A good chimney is an asset in any kitchen.

What are the distinct features of a good chimney? Firstly, it must have a powerful suction. Lets understand what that means. A chimney's suction helps in the kitchen by quickly removing smoke, odours, and airborne grease from cooking. This means you get a cleaner, fresher environment that is free of residue buildup on surfaces. Then come filtration. Its purpose is to trap grease, oil, and other particles from cooking fumes, ensuring cleaner air in the kitchen. Thirdly, a low noise level ensures a peaceful cooking environment, reducing distractions and making the kitchen more enjoyable. Finally, most modern chimneys come sleek and modern look which add stylish look to kitchen aesthetics.

We have put together a bunch of some of the best chimneys that are part of Chimney Sale. Take a look.

The Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney in 75cm, featuring an Odour Sensor, Go Hands Free operation, and Remote Control, impresses with its maximum suction power of 1350 m3/hr and filterless design. Its standout feature is the 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind for users. This innovative chimney combines cutting-edge technology with robust performance, making it an excellent choice for those seeking convenience, efficiency, and durability in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney

Size: 75 cm

Suction Power: 1350 m3/hr

Cleaning Technology: Fully Automatic Autoclean

Filter Type: Filterless

Warranty: 12 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Odour sensor for enhanced air quality. Installation may require professional assistance. Hands-free operation and remote control for convenience. Filterless design may require more frequent cleaning.

2) GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya, Touch+Motion Sensor Controls, Black) stands out with its cutting-edge touch and motion sensor controls. This innovative feature allows users to operate the chimney effortlessly, simply by waving a hand. It eliminates the need for physical contact, enhancing convenience and maintaining cleanliness during cooking. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr and auto-clean technology, this chimney ensures efficient smoke and odour removal, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens seeking convenience and functionality.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Cleaning Mechanism: Auto-Clean

Filter Type: Filterless

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient touch and motion sensor controls. May be relatively expensive. Filterless design for easy maintenance. Installation might require professional assistance.

3.

Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 Cm kitchen chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power 1350 m3/hr having filterless and motion sensor technology (Black, 60cm)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 cm kitchen chimney excels with its Autoclean technology and impressive suction power of 1350 m3/hr. Its standout feature is the incorporation of filterless and motion sensor technology, providing hassle-free maintenance and convenient operation. This innovative combination ensures efficient smoke and odour removal while enhancing user experience with effortless controls and minimal upkeep, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens seeking both functionality and convenience.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 Cm kitchen chimney

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1350 m3/hr

Cleaning Technology: Autoclean

Filter Type: Filterless

Control: Motion sensor technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction for efficient smoke and odour removal. May require professional installation. Convenient motion sensor technology for easy operation. Filterless design may require more frequent cleaning.

4.

Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

The Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney stands out with its Autoclean technology and robust suction power of 1200 m3/hr. Its key feature lies in its integration of filterless and motion sensor technology, ensuring hassle-free maintenance and effortless operation. This innovative combination effectively eliminates smoke and odours while providing convenient control options, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens seeking convenience, efficiency, and improved air quality. With its sleek black design and advanced features, it promises to elevate both the functionality and aesthetics of any kitchen space.

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Suction Power: 1200 m3/hr

Cleaning Technology: Autoclean

Filter Type: Filterless

Control: Motion sensor technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction for effective smoke and odour removal. Installation may require professional assistance. Convenient motion sensor technology enhances ease of use. Filterless design may necessitate more frequent cleaning.

5) KAFF NORA DHC 90 Filter-less Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The KAFF NORA DHC 90 Filter-less Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney, with its sleek design and advanced features, offers optimal performance. Boasting a suction capacity of 1150 m3/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours. Its filter-less auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance, while soft-touch controls and energy-saving lights enhance user convenience. With its stylish black finish and efficient functionality, this chimney elevates any kitchen, providing a clean and enjoyable cooking environment for users.

Specifications of KAFF NORA DHC 90 Filter-less Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Model: KAFF NORA DHC 90

Size: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1150 m3/hr

Control: Soft touch control

Lighting: Energy-saving lights

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filter-less auto-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance. May require professional installation. Soft touch control for convenient operation. Suction capacity could be higher for larger kitchens.

6) Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

The Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney impresses with its powerful suction of 1400m3/hr, ensuring efficient removal of smoke and odors from the kitchen. Its standout feature is the auto-clean function, which simplifies maintenance by automatically cleaning the chimney's interior. Additionally, the inclusion of an oil collector helps to trap grease and residue, keeping the kitchen clean. With its low noise operation and sleek black design, this chimney offers both performance and style, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens seeking convenience and aesthetics.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

Model: Wonderchef Ruby Sleek

Size: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1400 m3/hr

Cleaning Function: Auto Clean

Additional Features: Oil Collector, Low Noise

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction efficiently removes smoke and odours. May require professional installation. Auto clean function simplifies maintenance. Limited colour options (only available in black).

Top 3 features of best chimney from Amazon Sale

Best Chimneys Special Feature Autoclean Feature Suction Capacity Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney 75cm Odour Sensor, Remote Control Yes 1350 m3/hr GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Touch+Motion Sensor Controls, Filterless Yes 1200 m3/hr Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 Cm Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor Technology Yes 1350 m3/hr Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor Technology Yes 1200 m3/hr KAFF NORA DHC 90 Filter-less Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 90 CM Soft Touch Control, Energy Saving Lights Yes 1150 m3/hr Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney Oil Collector, Low Noise Yes 1400 m3/hr



Best value for money chimney from Amazon Sale

KAFF NORA DHC 90 Filter-less Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen

The KAFF NORA DHC 90 Filter-less Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney offers exceptional value for money with its 1150 m3/hr suction capacity, soft touch control, and energy-saving lights. Despite its affordable price, it delivers efficient performance and essential features, making it a smart investment for any kitchen.

Best overall chimney from Amazon Sale

Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney 75cm

The Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney 75cm stands out as the epitome of kitchen ventilation excellence. Boasting an odour sensor for enhanced air quality, hands-free operation, and remote control functionality, it offers a powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr. With a filterless design and an impressive 12-year motor warranty, it ensures optimal performance and durability, making it the ultimate choice for discerning buyers.

How to find the best chimney in India?



Wanting to buy a good chimney? Check out the points you must keep mind at the time of buying one.

Consider suction capacity: Opt for chimneys with higher suction capacity (m3/hr) for effective smoke and odor elimination.

Check filter type: Choose between baffle, cassette, and charcoal filters based on your cooking habits and maintenance preferences.

Evaluate cleaning mechanism: Auto-clean chimneys reduce manual effort, while filterless models eliminate the hassle of filter replacement.

Look for advanced features: Motion sensors, touch controls, and remote operation enhance convenience and functionality.

Assess warranty and after-sales service: Ensure a comprehensive warranty and reliable customer support for peace of mind and long-term satisfaction.

FAQs about the best chimney in India

What is the ideal suction capacity for a chimney?

The ideal suction capacity depends on the size of your kitchen. For small to medium kitchens, a suction capacity of 800-1200 m3/hr is sufficient, while larger kitchens may require 1200 m3/hr or higher.

Which type of filter is best for a chimney?

Baffle filters are highly effective in trapping grease and oil, making them ideal for Indian cooking. They are also easier to clean and maintain compared to other types like cassette or charcoal filters.

Do I need an auto-clean chimney?

An auto-clean chimney is recommended for hassle-free maintenance. It uses heat and water to automatically clean the internal components, reducing the need for manual cleaning and extending the chimney's lifespan.

What additional features should I look for in a chimney?

Look for features like motion sensors, touch controls, and remote operation for added convenience. LED lighting, noise reduction technology, and energy-efficient motors are also desirable features to consider for a better user experience.

