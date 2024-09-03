Order some lavash-hummus as an act of self-love: Study says Mediterranean diet can combat stress

When we feel stressed, the last thing we think about is switching to a different diet. However, the answer might just be there – in a different diet. A recent study, led by Lina Begdache, Binghamton University, suggested that switching to a Mediterranean diet can help in combating stress in an effective way. The whole, plant-based foods can help in alleviating stress and boost mental wellbeing – especially in comparison to a traditional Western diet, which is rich in processed, high-sugar foods that can elevate stress levels in the body. Mediterranean diet can help in alleviating stress and boost mental wellbeing – especially in comparison to a traditional Western diet.(Unsplash)

The study was conducted on 1500 adults where they were surveyed based on their eating habits, perceived stress and mental distress. This further provided more information to the researchers that people who stick to a typical Mediterranean diet, such as whole grains, seafood, vegetables, fruits, and beans tend to demonstrate lower levels of mental distress and perceived stress.

Mediterranean diet contributes to positive wellbeing

Lina Begdache, the study’s lead author and an associate professor of health and wellness studies, in the university release, explained that Mediterranean diet may be associated with decrease in negative components of stress, and may contribute to the positive attributes, thereby significantly lowering stress in people.

Western diet associated with more stress

The researchers further found out that people following a typical Western diet demonstrated more stress and mental distress. Fast foods and high-glycemic index foods contribute to more distress. However, even though meat is associated more with a typical Western diet, the study found a negative association between eating meat and distress levels.

A Mediterranean diet provides a wide variety of beneficial nutrients that help in boosting brain function and regulating the stress response system of the body. Inflammation is associated with higher stress and negative mental wellbeing – healthy fats in Mediterranean diet help in reducing inflammation in the body. The study further suggested switching to healthier alternatives when we feel stressed.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.