Orthopaedic surgeon explains why your ears age faster than the rest of the body, shares 4 tips to protect your hearing

Listening to loud music for long hours or being constantly exposed to heavy traffic noise might seem harmless, but it can gradually damage your ears and impair hearing. While hearing loss is a common issue, leaving it unaddressed can lead to more serious complications, including cognitive decline. That’s why it’s essential to protect your ears and take preventive steps before the damage becomes irreversible. Long hours of listening to loud music can damage your ears. (Pexel)

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is raising awareness about early hearing loss and how our ears tend to age faster than the rest of the body. In an Instagram video posted on November 10, the orthopaedician stresses the importance of protecting your ears, noting that hearing loss is more than just a hearing problem - it can accelerate brain ageing and contribute to cognitive decline. He also shares four practical ways to safeguard your hearing.

Hearing ages faster than the rest of you

Dr Vora explains that high-frequency hearing tests available online can help assess your ear health by measuring the highest frequency your ears are able to detect. He states, “A lot of people don’t realise this, but your hearing actually ages faster than the rest of you. Those high-frequency tests going around? They’re not just a trend. This test plays sounds from high frequency to low frequency, and the higher you can hear, the younger your ears probably are. I am 32 and I could hear till 16,500 Hz.”

Why do you lose hearing frequency over time?

According to the orthopaedician, “We lose high-frequency hearing first because those tiny hair cells inside the cochlea get worn out over time. Loud music, long earphone sessions, concerts, traffic noise, even poor blood flow from lifestyle habits - it all adds up.”

Dr Vora adds that this is way more than merely a sound issue, stating, “Research links untreated hearing loss to faster cognitive decline, memory problems, and even social withdrawal. Basically, your ears protect way more than your hearing.”

How to protect your ears?

Dr Vora shares four effective ways to protect your ears and preserve your hearing for the long term.

Turn down headphone volume.

Take listening breaks.

Fix your sleep and hydration.

hydration. Don’t ignore early hearing loss signs like ringing or muffled hearing.

