Orthopaedic surgeon shares real reason 26-year-old woman 'was bleeding 15 days a month': Was told it was normal until...

Vitamin D has anti-inflammatory properties, and deficiency may lead to increased inflammation, exacerbating menstrual cramps.

'She thought she just had hormonal issues'

Dr Rahman shared a patient's case study to explain how vitamin D deficiency has been linked to various health issues in women, including menstrual problems. He said, “She was bleeding 15 days a month and still told it was normal until... the real reasons are in the caption.”

Dr Rahman went on to share details, writing, “She thought she just had hormonal issues… until her body began to crash. She was just 26. No known illness. No diagnosis. No drama. But every month… her period would start. And never stop. 10 days. 12 days. 15 days. She thought it was stress. Her doctor thought so too. (She was told) 'You’re young. Your hormones are just shifting'. 'Maybe it’s PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome)'. 'Let’s wait and watch'. So she waited. And bled. And broke — quietly.”

According to Dr Rahman, 'then came the real warning signs'. “She couldn’t get through the day without crashing. Her legs ached. Her joints burned. Even standing in the shower felt like a task. Her moods? Out of control. Irritable. Numb. Depressed. But every time she brought it up, they said 'You’re just overthinking it'. 'Just rest more'. 'Take supplements'. Until one day — her body gave out. She fainted outside her office,” he said.

Her vitamin D 'was undetectable'

Dr Rahman shared that when her blood report came back, it was found: “Her vitamin D wasn’t just low. It was undetectable. Her bones were demineralising. Her hormones were out of sync. Her body was fighting a storm — and no one saw it coming.” He added, “Here’s what most women don’t realise: vitamin D isn’t just a 'bone vitamin'. It’s your hormonal backbone.”

According to Dr Rahman, low vitamin D can cause:

⦿ Heavy, prolonged periods

⦿ Fatigue that mimics chronic illness

⦿ Mood swings and PMS (Premenstrual syndrome)

⦿ Hair thinning and bone pain

⦿ Estrogen imbalance and even fertility issues

He added, “And guess what? Most women with indoor jobs, sunscreen habits, or hijab wear — are silently deficient. She didn’t need antidepressants. She didn’t need hormone pills. She needed sunlight. She needed knowledge. She needed to be heard. If you’re a woman struggling with period issues, chronic fatigue, or low mood… it might not be 'just stress'... this story isn’t rare. It’s just rarely spoken about. Let’s change that.”

Did you know, Indian women, especially those who belong to lower socio-economic groups, have a vitamin D deficiency and are at risk of bone damage and diabetes, as per a 2018 study? Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.