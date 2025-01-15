Pesticides to heavy metals: Know how environmental toxins can lead to blood cancer

Genetics and lifestyle play a huge role in influencing blood cancers, namely Leukaemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma. However, there is a third factor which is also responsible for triggering blood cancer, and it is environmental toxins. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shivali Ahlawat, Oncologist, Oncquest Laboratories said, “Environmental toxins are contributors to inciting mutations and disturbance in the hematopoietic system of the body. Included in this category are benzene, pesticides, heavy metals (such as arsenic and lead), and various industrial pollutants. Long-term exposure to these toxins can weaken the immune system and cause DNA mutations, which can lead to cancerous changes in blood cells.” Also read | Leukaemia signs and symptoms: How to detect, treat the aggressive blood cancer "Long-term exposure to environmental toxins can weaken the immune system and cause DNA mutations, which can lead to cancerous changes in blood cells," said Dr Shivali Ahlawat.(Pexels)

The doctor further explained how environmental toxins can influence blood cancer.

Benzene and blood cancer:

"A major carcinogen is benzene that is present in cigarette smoke, vehicle emissions, and industrial solvents. In the opinion of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), chronic exposure to benzene increases the risks of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), as a result of damage to hematopoietic cells in the bone marrow. It can also impair the production of blood cells," said Dr Shivali Ahlawat.

Pesticides and blood cancer:

Pesticides can cause blood cancer.(Unsplash)

Some agricultural pesticides have been linked with some elevated risk for the development of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and other blood cancers. They are believed to interfere with normal cellular signalling processes and induce oxidative stress, which leads to mutations, added the oncologist.

Heavy metals and radiation:

"Additional heavy metals including arsenic, together with long-term exposure to ionizing radiation from industrial sources or medical imaging, also have associations with the development of different blood cancers. These agents interfere with routine cellular repair processes and promote instability within the genome," the doctor explained.

How to prevent ourselves from environmental toxins?

Answering this, Dr Shivali Ahlawat explained that it is essential to use protective gear in high-risk jobs, reduce our exposure to known carcinogens. “Regular screenings available through specialised cancer testing labs facilitate prompt identification of blood abnormalities, which improves results,” she said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.