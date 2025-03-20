'Poha is pure rice!' Doctor reveals why your favourite breakfast option is actually not healthy

It's a good idea to have something more nutritious than a single piece of buttered toast or a cup of coffee to start your day. But should you have poha for breakfast? Sure, it is quick, easy, and filling (not to mention yummy), but according to Ameera Shah, executive chairperson and director of Metropolis Healthcare, 'poha is not healthy'. In a March 18 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, she explained the not-so-healthy aspects of poha. Also read | Woman shares she lost 10 kg by eating these 6 high-protein, vegetarian dishes for breakfast daily Can your favourite poha breakfast be unhealthy? Here's what you need to know. (Freepik)

'Poha is pure rice, hence pure sugar'

While poha is a gluten-free option, since it is made from rice flakes, it can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. Ameera said, “You know poha is supposedly a very healthy breakfast in India. That is something I have never understood. It is all rice flakes, how does poha become healthy? It is pure rice. Rice is pure carbohydrates. Carbs, when they break down in your body, are pure sugar.”

She added, “So actually when you are eating poha for breakfast, you eat rice dal for lunch, you eat a samosa or vada pav in the evening and at night again you eat rice or pasta, it is carbs only. And this is spiking your blood sugar constantly, and those are the things that actually potentially cause you more harm.”

Tips for a healthier poha breakfast

But if you can't give up on poha, you can try to make it a healthier breakfast option if it is made with wholesome ingredients, cooked with minimal oil, and paired with nutrient-dense accompaniments. Just like Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill. In a January 25, 2025 interview with Times Foodie, she shared her love for poha.

Shehnaaz said that she starts her day with a protein-packed breakfast, which includes options like veggie-loaded poha. She said, “My poha recipe is a little different as I add more vegetables than poha. Along with poha, I eat granola and curd.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.