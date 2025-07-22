Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
Popping pills every time you have a fever or migraine? Doctor explains what you’re doing wrong

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:35 pm IST

From not addressing the disease underneath, to avoiding proper treatment, here are a few reasons why self-medication is extremely unhealthy.

Many of us tend to reach for a painkiller at the slightest sign of discomfort, whether it’s a headache, body ache, or even a mild fever. While it may offer quick relief, have you ever wondered if it’s actually safe to rely on painkillers so often?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aravind Badiger, technical director, BDR Pharmaceuticals said, “Self-medication is a popular and risky practice in India. Without the necessary information or advice, many people take medications on their own, whether they be painkillers or tablets that lower fevers. Sometimes they ignore medical advice. Despite the fact that this could seem like a fast remedy, such careless behavior might have adverse long-term consequences.” Also read | The dangers of self-medication: Here's what you need to know

The doctor further explained why it’s wrong:

1. Fever is a symptom, not a disease

Fever is a normal reaction of your body to illness or inflammation. Stop and consider your general health before turning to antipyretics such as ibuprofen or paracetamol at the onset of fever. If the temperature is mild and there are no alarming symptoms, your initial treatment should be rest, hydration, and observation. Chronic suppression may hinder the natural immune function of your body, hide the underlying illnesses, and delay diagnosis.

2. Migraines need specific treatment; not blind pain relief

Migraine is a subtle neurological disorder. Daily intake of painkillers like NSAIDs (ibuprofen, diclofenac) or combination pills can lead to medication-overuse headaches, worsening the condition. Migraine treatment must be preventive and specific, identifying triggers, managing sleep and screen time, and if necessary, taking doctor-prescribed prophylactic drugs. Random pill-popping disrupts this balance. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares why so many Indians use antacids, reveals 5 big risks

3. You damage organs with regular self-medication

Long-term overuse of common medications damages the lining of your stomach, kidneys, and liver. Most individuals do not realize that frequent consumption of extremely high doses of paracetamol or daily use of NSAIDs, even though available over the counter, can lead to liver, stomach, and kidney damage.

4. You might be extremely ill underneath

Frequent fevers or headaches could be caused by infections, autoimmune diseases, or even cancer. Delay in diagnosis and aggravation of the prognosis are two effects of allowing medicine to work.

5. How and when to take medicine with doctor’s consultation

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

