Poshan Mela in Delhi prisons to create awareness about nutritious diet

The Delhi Prisons department is celebrating "Poshan Mela" for over 500 female inmates lodged in jails of Tihar and Mandoli in order to create awareness among them about the importance of nutritious diet, officials said on Saturday.

Posters, awareness campaigns, painting competitions, slogan writing and activities like nukkad natak will be organised till the end of September in both jails for its women inmates, they said.

According to jail officials, 399 women presently lodged in Jail number 6 of Tihar and 163 women in Jail number 16 of Mandoli would participate in the "Poshan Mela".

The fair started on Thursday at female Jail number 6 of Tihar in association with National Commission for Women (NCW) where inmates were made aware about the value of nutrition through presentations followed by speeches from members of the Commission, including Meeta Rajivlochan, IAS, Member Secretary NCW, a senior jail official said.

Special diet and fruits were also provided to the inmates, he said.

At the ''Poshan Mela'', different stalls were arranged for children, lactating mothers, pregnant women and adults. They were explained about the importance of taking a nutritious diet at various stages during their pregnancy, menopause or in case they were anaemic, said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons).

Children below the age of six are permitted to stay with their mother in the jail and according to data shared by Delhi Prisons, there are 17 such children staying with their mothers inside the two jails presently.

Out of the 17, eight children are in Central Jail number 6 of Tihar while the remaining nine are presently in Central Jail number 16 in Mandoli, the data stated.

Besides them, there are four pregnant women currently lodged in the two jails – three in Tihar and one in Mandoli.

"The pregnant women and lactating mothers are given Special Diet in the Prison. They remain under constant medical supervision of the Jail lady doctor. Proper care is taken of the nutritional needs of the children too. There is a creche in each of these Jails for children. They very much like going there," said Goel.

Sharing the status on vaccination against Covid for its women inmates in Delhi Prisons, the jail administration said 481 women inmates of Tihar and 163 of Mandoli Jail have received their first dose.

The figure also includes those who were released from jail over the period.

Of the total women inmates, 121 in Tihar and 102 in Mandoli have received their second dose of vaccination. All the Covid-19 protocols are being strictly followed and there is also a facility of kitchen garden for these women inside their respective prisons, officials said.

