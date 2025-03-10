Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Possible foundations of human intelligence: Study observes

ANI | | Posted by Tapatrisha Das, Washington Dc
Mar 10, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Humans can decontextualise their memories to create more abstract thought.

A study has demonstrated how neurons in the human brain generate memories and establish narratives.

Individual neurons represent the concepts we learn, regardless of the context in which we encounter them.(Shutterstock)
Individual neurons represent the concepts we learn, regardless of the context in which we encounter them.(Shutterstock)

Contrary to previous beliefs, individual neurons represent the concepts we learn, regardless of the context in which we encounter them.

Unlike other animals, this allows humans to establish higher and more abstract relationships, laying the foundation of human intelligence.

A study led by Dr Rodrigo Quian Quiroga, group leader of the Neural Mechanisms of Perception and Memory Research Group at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute, has allowed scientists to observe for the first time how neurons in the human brain store memories independent of the context in which they are acquired. Also read | Plagued by bad memories? Study shows sleep and positive memories can weaken them

Findings of the study:

Published in Cell Reports, the study confirms that neurons can distinguish objects or people regardless of their context, enabling the formation of higher and more abstract relationships, which constitute the basis of human intelligence.

This is the first study to observe this neuronal behavior in humans.

Until now, research conducted on animals had shown significant differences in the coding of concepts (such as a specific place, object, etc.) when the context changed. As a result, it was believed that such memories were stored in different groups of neurons.

The study led by Dr. Quian Quiroga has yielded "surprising responses" that contradict previous findings, as neuronal responses to a specific concept remain the same when the context changes, such as remembering having seen a person in different locations.

"The basic principle of neuronal coding in humans is the opposite of what has been observed in other species, which has significant implications," notes Quian Quiroga

"Memories are stored in a much more abstract manner in humans compared to other animals. You can think of concepts or anything else in more abstract terms, independent of the context in which you learned them," explains Dr. Quian Quiroga, suggesting that this could be one of the "foundations of human intelligence." Also read | Memory and well-being: How false recollections influence our sense of self and collective experience

Quian continues, "This ability allows us to make much more abstract and complex associations and inferences than if we were forced to think of each concept within a specific, concrete context,"

In other words, humans can decontextualise their memories to create more abstract thought.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On