Post Holi detox: Lime water to dahi-khichdi, effective tips to burn calories after celebrations

Holi 2024 detox: Holi is the time for guilt-free indulgence and joyful celebration. No festival in India is complete without an elaborate spread of food and Holi can be no exception. Every region in India has a Holi specific dish that makes the list of irresistible Holi foods quite long. Gujiya, Malpua, thandai, Namakpare, Puran Poli, Ghevar, and Dahi Vada are some of the traditional foods enjoyed during the festival of colours. While the memory of this lip-smacking platter stays with us all year long, the festival often leaves us with extra calories and fat, sending us on a guilt trip. Post celebrations detox is thus a must and should include a mix of gut-friendly and nutritious foods. (Also read | Holi 2024 weight loss: 7 dietary tweaks to shed pounds before Holi) Holi 2024 detox: Here are some ways to get back in shape after festivities(istockphoto)

"Holi brings us together with its vibrant colours and mouth-watering delicacies like gujiya, malpua, thandai, and puran poli. With such uncontrolled consumption of food, health often takes a backseat. Here are some ways to get back in shape to ensure a quality life even after festivities," says Shivani Bajwa, Functional Medicine and Health Expert.

POST HOLI DETOX TIPS

1. Lime water

It's true, binge-eating unhealthy food gives the pleasure a bitter gourd or tangy lime can never give, but it also harms our body. So, prepare a glass of lukewarm water, squeeze a lime, and sip it slowly, kickstarting your day with a refreshing drink. It will surely help to eliminate the toxins accumulated during the Holi celebrations.

2. Go for protein

Cutting back on the carbohydrates is imperative for balance. This includes sweets and fries, two must-haves during any festival. Avoid junk food and sugary soft drinks at all costs. A healthier alternative would be to switch to a protein-rich diet as it satiates our appetite, keeping us full for longer, thereby limiting overeating. Lean proteins like tofu, lentils, beans and fish, when consumed optimally, also help to burn more calories, retaining muscle mass while shedding extra fat.

3. Brisk walking, running

Aerobic, or cardiovascular training, helps in losing weight while making you fitter. Try familiar exercises like running, brisk walking, and skipping, enrol in a swimming or zumba class, or start yoga. Exerting the body in physical activities revitalises the heart, pumps more oxygen to the body, and produces sweat, simultaneously detoxifying and burning calories.

4. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is a research-backed method of burning calories. Water cleanses our system, flushing out toxins and aiding digestion. Drinking plenty of water also keeps us full, preventing 'snack breaks' that sneak in extra calories into our diet. It also maintains kidney health and works wonders for our skin.

5. Dahi-khichdi

Sticking to homemade, gut-friendly food like curd and khichdi that are rich in dietary fibre is necessary. Adding vegetables and fruits to your diet can also help. This is very effective in countering indigestion, constipation and bloating. It is a health risk to begin a crash diet, as drastically reducing weight does more harm than good. Remember, it is the blend of healthy food and moderate exercise that is the key to a smooth, disease-free life.