Pregnancy culinary delights: 3 tasty and wholesome recipes for expecting mothers

Pregnancy diet is all about combining nutrition-packed foods with palatable choices for optimal well-being of moms-to-be and the unborn child. Pregnancy is a crucial phase that requires careful planning of meals rich in essential nutrients that support overall growth and development of the baby. However, it happens many a time, that expecting mothers may crave for delicious and comforting foods during this time. Taste and nutrition can easily come together with some planning and very little effort. Green leafy vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, omega-3 fatty acids, citrus fruits are some of the diet elements that can nourish the body and keep pregnancy complications at bay. If having plain veggies, roti and rice seem a bit boring and unimaginative, you can note down these creative and healthy recipes during pregnancy. (Also read: Can taking paracetamol during pregnancy affect your kid's language skills? What a study says)

