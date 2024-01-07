Pregnancy culinary delights: 3 tasty and wholesome recipes for expecting mothers
Satiate your pregnancy cravings with nutrition-filled and delicious recipes that you can have at different times of the day, as recommended by a nutritionist.
Pregnancy diet is all about combining nutrition-packed foods with palatable choices for optimal well-being of moms-to-be and the unborn child. Pregnancy is a crucial phase that requires careful planning of meals rich in essential nutrients that support overall growth and development of the baby. However, it happens many a time, that expecting mothers may crave for delicious and comforting foods during this time. Taste and nutrition can easily come together with some planning and very little effort. Green leafy vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, omega-3 fatty acids, citrus fruits are some of the diet elements that can nourish the body and keep pregnancy complications at bay. If having plain veggies, roti and rice seem a bit boring and unimaginative, you can note down these creative and healthy recipes during pregnancy. (Also read: Can taking paracetamol during pregnancy affect your kid's language skills? What a study says)
Vyuhitha Motupalli, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Electronic City Unit shares three tasty and healthy recipes for to-be-mommies.
1. Protein-packed spinach avocado omelette
Ingredients
Eggs - 2-3
Baby spinach - 1/2 cup of washed and chopped
Avocado - 1/2 cup finely chopped/grated
Pepper – as per taste
Salt – as per taste
Olive Oil - 2 tbs
Roasted black sesame seeds - 1/2 tsp
Roasted walnuts finely chopped -1 tbs
Parsley – few finely chopped
Method
- Add a little oil to the pan and add the spinach. Sauté it and add a bit of salt; keep it aside.
- Beat the eggs along with salt and pepper as per taste, then add sautéed spinach and mix well.
- Oil the pan and once it is hot, pour the egg mixture. Cook well on both the sides and add the chopped or grated avocado. Thereafter, sprinkle the roasted sesame seeds along with walnuts on top and fold the omelette. Let it cook for just a few minutes on both the sides.
- Plate it out and garnish with Parsley. Enjoy protein-packed iron-rich breakfast, as it is, or have it along with multigrain bread toast for a healthy start to your day.
2. Chia Pom-Cran Delight
Ingredients
Coconut water - 1/2 cup
Pomegranate juice - 1/2 cup
Cranberry juice - 1/2 cup
Soaked Chia seed - 2 tbs
Honey – to adjust the taste
Mint - 4-5 leaves to serve
Method
- Mix all the mentioned ingredients together in a tall glass.
- Add chia seeds, and a bit of honey as per the desired sweetness. Serve with mint leaves on top. Enjoy refreshing and nutritious Vitamin C, Omega 3 FFA and iron-rich drink.
3. ABC Soup (Almond Broken Wheat Chicken)
Ingredients
Chicken (lean) broth - 2 cups
Chopped veggies - 1 cup (beans, potato carrots, peas, sweet corn)
Cooked broken wheat - 1/2 cup
Chopped ginger and garlic - 1/2 tsp
Chopped almonds and walnuts - 2 tbs
Almond butter - 1 tbs
Spices and herbs as per choice
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- In a pot, gently warm chicken broth with spices.
- Add chopped veggies and pre-cooked broken wheat.
- Add ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper. Simmer until veggies are cooked.
- Take a small bowl and add the almond butter. Pour a ladleful of the hot broth from the pot and mix well until the almond butter is consistent and smooth.
- Pour the nut mixture back to the main soup pot and keep stirring well until it combines. Simmer the soup for an additional 5-10 minutes to allow the flavours to meld well. Once done, serve hot, and sprinkle chopped nuts on it.
- Relish the protein-packed chicken almond soup for the dinner.